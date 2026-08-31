Somalia Deputy Prime Minister Attends African Union Summit On Conflict Prevention

Luanda, Angola — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama is taking part in the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Luanda, Angola, where African leaders are discussing ways to strengthen conflict prevention and resolution across the continent.

The special summit is focused on developing a coordinated African response to conflicts, establishing sustainable financing mechanisms to support peace and security, and strengthening cooperation between continental institutions and international partners.

The meeting brings together African leaders at a time when the continent continues to face a range of security challenges, including armed conflicts, political instability and disputes that threaten regional stability.

Somalia is expected to contribute its experience in supporting African-led peace and security efforts, particularly drawing on its long-running efforts to strengthen national security institutions and address armed insurgency.

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Deputy Prime Minister Jama said Somalia would use the discussions to share its experience and emphasise the importance of building lasting peace through nationally led initiatives.

He said progress made in improving security should be reinforced by national programmes designed to establish sustainable peace and stability.

The summit is also addressing the need for stronger African ownership of peace and security initiatives and more predictable funding for conflict prevention and peacebuilding efforts.

African Union leaders have increasingly called for greater reliance on sustainable African financing for peace operations, while seeking stronger coordination with international partners.

For Somalia, the discussions come as the country works to gradually strengthen its own security institutions and assume greater responsibility for national security amid the transition of international support arrangements.

The Somali government has repeatedly stressed the importance of strengthening national forces and institutions so they can take greater responsibility for maintaining security and combating armed groups.

The Luanda meeting provides an opportunity for Somalia to engage with other African governments on the continent's broader peace and security agenda and to advocate for stronger regional cooperation.

The African Union has played a central role in supporting Somalia's security efforts through its mission in the country, which has worked alongside Somali forces against Al-Shabaab.

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The summit's discussions are expected to focus on practical measures to prevent conflicts before they escalate, improve mediation efforts and strengthen mechanisms for resolving disputes peacefully.

African leaders are also considering ways to improve cooperation between the African Union, regional organisations and international partners in addressing security crises.

Jama said Somalia remained committed to contributing to continental efforts to promote peace and stability and to sharing lessons from its own experience.

The extraordinary session in Luanda is part of broader African Union efforts to strengthen the continent's capacity to prevent and resolve conflicts while reducing reliance on external interventions.

The meeting comes as African countries seek stronger collective approaches to addressing security challenges and building sustainable peace across the continent.