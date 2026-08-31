Rwanda: 'Merci Kiyovu, Merci!': Chants of Celebration As Kiyovu Win 2026 Super Cup

31 August 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Sam Ngendahimana

"Merci Kiyovu, Merci. Merci Kiyovu, Merci." The chant echoed around Kigali Pelé Stadium as thousands of jubilant SC Kiyovu supporters celebrated a long-awaited trophy on Sunday.

The Green Baggies ended a 32-year wait for a FERWAFA-organised title after Hakim Hamiss' spectacular 84th-minute bicycle kick secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Police FC in the 2026 FERWAFA Super Cup.

The triumph sparked wild celebrations among Kiyovu players, officials and supporters, as the club lifted its first FERWAFA-organised trophy since 1994 and opened the new domestic season with silverware.

Kiyovu's latest major success adds another chapter to the club's rivalry-rich history. Their most recent trophy came in October 2022, when they edged arch-rivals Rayon Sports 2-1 to win the Made in Rwanda Cup.

The Super Cup victory also earned Kiyovu Rwf40 million in prize money, while Police FC pocketed Rwf20 million as runners-up.

The New Times photographer Olivier Mugwiza covered the final and captured highlights of the game.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.