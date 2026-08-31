Rwanda: 'Merci Kiyovu, Merci!': Chants of Celebration As Kiyovu Win 2026 Super Cup

"Merci Kiyovu, Merci. Merci Kiyovu, Merci." The chant echoed around Kigali Pelé Stadium as thousands of jubilant SC Kiyovu supporters celebrated a long-awaited trophy on Sunday.

The Green Baggies ended a 32-year wait for a FERWAFA-organised title after Hakim Hamiss' spectacular 84th-minute bicycle kick secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Police FC in the 2026 FERWAFA Super Cup.

The triumph sparked wild celebrations among Kiyovu players, officials and supporters, as the club lifted its first FERWAFA-organised trophy since 1994 and opened the new domestic season with silverware.

Kiyovu's latest major success adds another chapter to the club's rivalry-rich history. Their most recent trophy came in October 2022, when they edged arch-rivals Rayon Sports 2-1 to win the Made in Rwanda Cup.

The Super Cup victory also earned Kiyovu Rwf40 million in prize money, while Police FC pocketed Rwf20 million as runners-up.

The New Times photographer Olivier Mugwiza covered the final and captured highlights of the game.