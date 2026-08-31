Rwanda: Looming El Niño Rains Trigger Call for Conservation Agriculture

Farmers across the country are set to adopt conservation agriculture on 100,000 hectares during the 2027A agricultural season as authorities prepare for heavy rains associated with El Niño.

The September-to-December rainfall season is expected to bring between 300 and 1,000 millimetres of rain, raising concerns over flooding, soil erosion and crop losses.

Conservation agriculture is being promoted as one of the measures to help farmers cope with extreme weather. The approach protects soil, reduces erosion, retains moisture and enables crops to use water more efficiently.

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El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern caused by periodic warming of the tropical Pacific Ocean. It can influence weather patterns far beyond the Pacific, including increasing the likelihood of heavy rainfall in some regions.

For farmers such as Therese Kansayisa, a leader of Tuzamurane Kigoma Cooperative in Jarama Sector, Ngoma District, preparing farms ahead of the rains is essential.

The cooperative, which has 121 women members, grows vegetables, maize and fruit and is among those adopting conservation agriculture.

"We have constructed terraces on our farms to prevent erosion during heavy rain. This protects seeds and fertilisers in the soil. We have also applied mulching to pave the way for planting vegetable seeds," Kansayisa said.

"We have embraced conservation agriculture techniques, which help us minimise tillage. This reduces ploughing of the soil and leaves plant remains on the field. We only dig holes and plant seeds."

She said the cooperative had received training from different stakeholders on climate-smart farming techniques.

It has also built a dam with solar-powered irrigation, allowing members to produce crops across different farming seasons.

The cooperative owns one hectare of land, leases three hectares, while its members collectively own about 50 hectares.

"We will plant when the rains start," Kansayisa said.

Rainfall to spread across country

According to the seasonal forecast, rainfall is expected to begin in different parts of the country between September and October.

Between September 15 and 22, rainfall is expected in Musanze, most of Burera, western parts of Gakenke and Nyamagabe, and much of the Western Province, except small portions of eastern Rusizi, Karongi and Ngororero.

ALSO READ: Conservation agriculture: Rwanda's practical response to climate change and soil degradation

Between September 22 and 29, rainfall is expected to begin in Muhanga, the remaining parts of the Western Province and parts of Gakenke, Burera and Nyamagabe.

It will also begin in western parts of Nyaruguru, Nyanza, Ruhango and Nyagatare, north-western parts of Kamonyi and Gatsibo, and Rulindo and Gicumbi, apart from small portions in their southern areas.

Between September 29 and October 6, rainfall is expected in the remaining parts of the Southern Province, Gicumbi, Rulindo, Kigali and most of the Eastern Province, except Kirehe, southern Kayonza and eastern Ngoma.

Most parts of Gatsibo and Nyagatare are also expected to receive rainfall during this period.

By October 6-13, rainfall is expected to reach Kirehe and the remaining parts of Ngoma and Kayonza.

Conservation agriculture can also help farmers cope with periods of limited rainfall between rainy spells.

"Conservation agriculture helps farmers cope with dry spells by keeping moisture in the soil for longer," Kansayisa said.

Practices such as mulching, minimum tillage and keeping soil covered reduce water loss and improve moisture retention, helping crops withstand dry periods.

100,000ha targeted

Rwanda is expected to cultivate about 765,000 hectares during the 2027A agricultural season, with increased emphasis on climate-smart and soil-conserving agriculture.

Of the total, 100,000 hectares will use soil-conservation agriculture practices, while 246,000 hectares will be located in marshlands, said Florence Uwamahoro, Acting Director General of the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB).

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"This soil-conserving agriculture is one of the approaches we want to invest in during this agricultural season because we tested it through research to help us cope with climate change," she said.

The approach minimises soil disturbance by having farmers make planting holes, apply fertiliser, weed and mulch their fields.

Uwamahoro said RAB had already trained many people who will work with farmers to promote the approach.

Maize, beans, rice and soybeans are among the crops expected to receive particular attention during the season.

Uwamahoro said about 80 per cent of Rwanda's annual maize production comes from the 2027A season.

However, scaling up conservation agriculture will require specialised machinery, particularly as farmers seek to apply the practices across larger areas.

RAB is working with partners to identify suitable equipment for farmers and agricultural service providers.

"There are farms at the Rwanda Institute of Conservation Agriculture (RICA) and elsewhere where some of these machines are already available, but we want all people providing mechanised farming services to have machines that can be used on large areas," Uwamahoro said.

Women farmers key to climate resilience

Authorities and development partners are also emphasising the role of women farmers in climate-smart agriculture.

ALSO READ: Govt steps up flood preparedness as strong El Niño looms

Rwanda's Climate-Smart Agriculture Investment Plan aims to make about 83,250 hectares more resilient and productive and connect an estimated 170,200 farmers and 375 companies to climate-smart financing.

Experts, however, say such interventions need to be gender-responsive so women can access and benefit from innovations including improved soil fertility management, composting, conservation agriculture, agroforestry, drought-tolerant seeds, water harvesting and climate advisory services.

Edna C. Kalima, Programme Officer for Climate Change at the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD, said practical workshops were being used to strengthen the adoption of gender-responsive climate-smart agriculture among women smallholder farmers and women-led groups.

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She said the platforms bring together farmers, government institutions, researchers, extension officers, private-sector actors and development partners to identify solutions that can improve productivity, resilience and incomes.

The initiative also seeks to strengthen women farmers' skills, support at least three women's groups to scale innovative interventions, facilitate knowledge exchange and develop group-level climate-smart agriculture action plans.

Silas Ngayaboshyo, Director General for Gender Promotion and Women Empowerment at the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, said 94.8 per cent of women farmers have access to land, compared with 93.7 per cent of men.

"This shows why women farmers should benefit from climate-smart agriculture interventions," he said.

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However, he noted that 54.7 per cent of women farmers are engaged in subsistence agriculture, compared with 43.6 per cent of men.

"Empowerment must therefore be measured by women's transition into commercial and higher-value activities, ownership and leadership across agri-food value chains," Ngayaboshyo said.

He added that Rwanda's National Gender Policy recognises climate change, soil erosion, floods and declining soil fertility as gendered development challenges.

"Women farmers and women-led agribusinesses must therefore participate as innovators, entrepreneurs, investors and decision-makers--not only as beneficiaries," he said.