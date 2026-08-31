Rwanda: Usanase Relishes Turkiye Move, Welcomes Fresh Challenge At Haymana Spor

Rwandan forward Zawadi Usanase has described her move to Turkish side Haymana Spor Kadin Futbol Kulübü as a major step in her career and an opportunity to continue developing as a footballer.

The 26-year-old attacker joined the Turkish club on a one-year contract that runs until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Speaking after completing the move, Usanase said she was excited about the challenge of playing in Turkey and determined to contribute to her new club's ambitions.

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"I am very happy to join Haymana Spor. This is a new challenge for me and an opportunity to continue growing as a player," she said.

"Playing in Turkey is a big step in my career. I am grateful for the trust the club has shown in me, and I am determined to give my best for the team and the fans."

Born and raised in Rwanda, Usanase built her reputation during a successful spell with AS Kigali Women FC before joining Tanzanian giants Simba Queens in 2025.

During her time at AS Kigali, she featured in domestic competitions and the CAF Women's Champions League CECAFA qualifiers, gaining valuable experience against some of the region's strongest sides.

Her performances established her as one of Rwanda's promising forwards and earned her regular call-ups to the national team.

Reflecting on her time at AS Kigali, Usanase credited the club with playing an important role in her development.

"AS Kigali played a very important role in my career. It is the club where I grew as a player and gained the confidence to compete at a higher level. I will always be grateful for the support I received there," she said.

Her displays attracted interest from abroad and paved the way for a move to Simba Queens, where she spent one season competing in one of East Africa's strongest women's leagues.

After a year in Tanzania, Usanase has now taken the next step in her career by moving to Turkey.

The forward believes her experiences at club and international level have prepared her for the challenge ahead.

"My experiences at AS Kigali, Simba Queens and with the national team have helped me grow both on and off the pitch. I have learned a lot from different coaches, teammates and competitions," she said.

"I believe those experiences will help me adapt quickly and make a positive contribution at my new club."

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Usanase said her immediate priority is to settle into her new surroundings, perform consistently and help Haymana Spor achieve its objectives during the 2026/27 campaign.

"My goal is to work hard, score goals and help the team win matches. I also want to continue making my country proud and show that Rwandan women's football has talented players who can succeed abroad," she said.