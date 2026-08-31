Rwanda: Ambassadors of Christ Choir Fetes 30 Years in Memorable Worship Concert

Ambassadors of Christ Choir celebrated 30 years of music ministry with a mega concert at BK Arena on Sunday, August 30, drawing worshippers from Rwanda and across the region.

The concert, celebrated under the theme 'God Painted our Story,' marked the choir's second major performance in Kigali since 1996, when it held its first mega concert at Hôtel des Mille Collines.

BK Arena quickly filled to capacity as worshippers from Rwanda and neighbouring countries, including Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo, gathered for the anniversary celebration.

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However, the event was not without challenges behind the scenes. Tight security protocols and limited access made it difficult for some media personnel to cover the concert effectively. Following complaints, some journalists were eventually granted access to carry out their assignments.

The evening opened with Junior Ambassadors, who performed some of the choir's popular songs, including Namani and Tuzamuye Amashimwe, before the Senior Ambassadors of Christ took the stage.

The senior choir's performance was one of the most anticipated moments of the evening. They opened with songs including Ntacyamunanira, Ubuntu Butangaje and Imirimo, prompting the packed arena to sing and dance along.

Reuben Muvunyi, the choir's chairman and leader, was later invited on stage to welcome guests and thank them for attending the celebration.

Reflecting on the choir's journey, Muvunyi recalled an accident involving some of its members and highlighted the role played by Rwanda's leadership in efforts to rescue them.

He said the experience remains an important part of the choir's history and noted that members continue to receive support and recognition when they travel outside Rwanda.

Muvunyi also thanked Rwanda's leadership, particularly President Paul Kagame, for supporting the choir over the years.

According to him, the choir's message has reached more than 500 million people through its various platforms. He added that Ambassadors of Christ has more than 200 members in Rwanda, alongside others living in the diaspora.

Pastor Samuel Ngirinshuti, who represented the Seventh-day Adventist Church at the event, commended the choir for its contribution to Christian ministry in Rwanda and abroad.

He said the church appreciates the choir's efforts to spread the Gospel through music.

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Junior Ambassadors returned to the stage during the second part of the concert as celebrations continued, while senior members and pioneers who have contributed to the choir's three-decade journey were also recognised.

The anniversary programme included a cake-cutting ceremony, marking 30 years of the choir's ministry, before performances resumed.

The packed arena continued to respond enthusiastically, with worshippers singing and dancing throughout the evening.

For Ambassadors of Christ, the concert was more than a celebration of longevity. It brought together generations of members, supporters and worshippers who have followed the choir's journey since its formation, while marking three decades of using music to spread its Christian message.