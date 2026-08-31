Tanzania: A Major Boost for Tanzania's Tourism As WTA Names Bluebay Beach Resort As Leading Family Resort

Zanzibar — TANZANIA'S tourism profile has received a major international boost after Bluebay Beach Resort & Spa in Zanzibar was named Tanzania's Leading Family Resort 2026 at the 33rd annual World Travel Awards (WTA).

The prestigious award, widely regarded as the "Oscars of the travel industry," recognises outstanding excellence across the global tourism and hospitality sector.

Bluebay emerged the winner following votes cast by tourism stakeholders and travellers from across the world, who recognised the resort for its high standards of service, exceptional hospitality and family-oriented holiday experience.

The accolade not only puts Bluebay Beach Resort & Spa in the international spotlight but also strengthens Tanzania's position as a leading destination for family holidays.

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Located along Zanzibar's pristine coastline, the resort has established itself as a preferred choice for families seeking a combination of beach relaxation, natural surroundings and quality hospitality.

Its services and facilities are designed to cater for visitors of different age groups, from children to adults, making it particularly attractive to families travelling for leisure.

The recognition comes at a time when Tanzania is seeking to strengthen the competitiveness and quality of its tourism products and services in the global market.

The latest WTA honour is therefore expected to further raise the visibility of Zanzibar and Tanzania, while attracting more international visitors looking for premium family holiday experiences.

The achievement also underscores the growing standards of Tanzania's hospitality industry and its potential to compete with leading family holiday destinations across Africa and beyond.