Tanzania, Vietnam Seek Stronger Ties

Dar Es Saaam — TANZANIA and Vietnam have renewed calls for stronger cooperation in trade, technology, agriculture, education and people-to-people exchanges as both countries seek to deepen development ties between Vietnam and East Africa.

The call was made during a seminar held in Dar es Salaam under the theme Ho Chi Minh: A Journey of Legacy -- Ho Chi Minh's Thought and VietnamEast Africa Development Cooperation.

The event brought together diplomats, academics, students, business leaders and government officials to explore new opportunities for cooperation.

Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Thanh Huyen said the historical solidarity built during struggles against colonialism should now be translated into practical partnerships that deliver economic and social benefits.

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She identified high-tech agriculture, food security, climate resilience, digital trade, air connectivity and academic exchanges as key areas for future collaboration.

The ambassador said stronger cooperation could create opportunities for expanded business links, technology transfer and institutional exchanges that support sustainable development.

University of Dar es Salaam representative David Muya highlighted the role of education and young people in strengthening long-term relations through student exchanges, joint research and youth innovation programmes.

Ethiopian Ambassador Fekadu Beyene Ayana said Ho Chi Minh's ideals of national liberation and international solidarity echoed the visions of African leaders, including Julius Nyerere, Kwame Nkrumah, Jomo Kenyatta and Patrice Lumumba.

The seminar also featured a presentation by Halotel Tanzania General Director Bui Van Thang, who described the company's operations as an example of South-South cooperation contributing to stronger economic and people-to-people ties between Vietnam and Tanzania.