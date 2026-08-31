Tanzania: Mkombozi Bank Pays 2.4bn/ - Dividend

Dar es Salaam — MKOMBOZI Commercial Bank PLC (MKCB) has begun paying shareholders a total 2.4bn/- in dividends for the 2025 financial year, with management urging investors to verify their details and collect payments due to them.

The bank's shareholders approved a dividend of 100/- per share for the financial year 2025 at the Annual General Meeting, paving the way for the commencement of the payments.

MKCB Managing Director, Mr Respige Kimati said shareholders could now visit the bank to verify their information and access the dividends.

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"We urge all shareholders to verify their information with the bank so that they can receive their dividends without delay," Mr Kimati said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kimati said the bank's total assets stood at 345.5bn/-, an 8.6 per cent increase from 318.23bn/- recorded in December 2025. Customer deposits also increased to 272bn/- , representing a 12 per cent rise from 243bn/- at the end of December last year.

The bank's loans and advances to customers reached 207.8bn/- up 10 per cent from 189bn/- recorded on December 31, 2025. Mr Kimati attributed the growth to the bank's continued expansion of financial and digital services aimed at meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

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Further, he said the bank recorded a profit before tax of 8.77bn/- in the six months to June, describing the results as a positive start to the financial year. Mr Kimati said the bank expected stronger performance in the second half of the year and remained confident of achieving its annual profitability target.

"We have had a good start and we expect to do better in the remaining six months of the year," he said.

However, Mr Kimati called on shareholders who had not collected dividends from previous years to come forward and claim their money. He said about 500m/- in dividends remained unclaimed from three financial years, 2016, 2017 and 2024.

According to Mr Kimati, some shareholders had yet to receive their payments due to issues with their records. He urged them to contact the bank and verify their information to facilitate payment.

The call for shareholders to claim outstanding dividends comes as Mkombozi Bank continues to expand its operations, with management expressing confidence in the bank's financial performance.