Malawi: Wanderers Turn to Mabedi in Shock Crisis Move After Axing Bob

Mighty Wanderers have moved swiftly to bring in former Malawi national team head coach Patrick Mabedi as Technical Consultant, as the club scrambles to rebuild in the wake of their Airtel Top 8 final heartbreak.

The dramatic appointment comes just hours after Wanderers suspended head coach Bob Mpinganjira with immediate effect, following Sunday's shock 2-1 defeat to tournament debutants Ekhaya FC.

The stinging loss appears to have triggered a swift response from the club's hierarchy, with Mabedi drafted in to provide crucial technical guidance as Wanderers prepare for their high-stakes Caf Champions League fixtures against Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Assistant coach MacDonald Nginde Mtetemera has been handed interim charge of the first team and will work closely alongside Mabedi as the Nomads look to steady the ship.

Mabedi brings with him a wealth of top-level experience, having previously served as assistant coach at Tanzanian powerhouse Yanga SC and South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, as well as a stint in charge of the Malawi national team -- expertise Wanderers will be hoping can help the club rediscover its winning touch at the worst possible moment.