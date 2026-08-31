Africa: President Tebboune Stresses Need to Enhance AU's Field Presence to Combat Terrorist Groups, Organized Crime Networks

Luanda — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, affirmed Sunday the need for the African Union to assert an active presence on the ground to combat terrorist groups and organized crime networks, as well as to deliver vital humanitarian assistance, through the concrete deployment of AU organs, most notably the Special Representatives of the Chairperson of the Commission, the full operationalization of the African Standby Force (ASF) and its regional brigades, and the intensification of field missions by the Panel of the Wise The remarks came in a speech delivered by the President of the Republic at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) on strengthening conflict prevention and resolution mechanisms in Africa, held in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

The speech was read out on his behalf by the Speaker of the Council of the Nation (Upper House of Parliament), Azouz Nasri, who put forward practical recommendations reaffirming Algeria's steadfast commitment to African causes.

In this regard, the President of the Republic called for "strengthening preventive action without burdening the continent with new structures," stating: "Prudence dictates that we refrain from creating new bodies and mechanisms that would unnecessarily strain our organization.

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Instead, we must optimize synergy and coordination among existing frameworks, leveraging the UN Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) to operationalize early warning systems, fully utilizing the Continental Risk Assessment Tool, and reinforcing the advisory and diplomatic mandate of the Panel of the Wise (PoW)."

President Tebboune also stressed "the urgent necessity of fully activating the AU Peace Fund to guarantee predictable, sustainable resources for preventive initiatives and proactive diplomacy."

The President of the Republic further called for "enhancing the African Union's field presence and operational capabilities," highlighting that "in both conflict prevention and resolution, the AU must assert an active presence on the ground to combat terrorist groups and organized crime networks, as well as to deliver vital humanitarian assistance.

This requires the concrete deployment of AU organs, most notably the Special Representatives of the Chairperson of the Commission, the full operationalization of the African Standby Force (ASF) and its regional brigades, and the intensification of field missions by the Panel of the Wise."

He also underscored the need for "re-engaging foundational mechanisms and good offices," emphasizing that "our continental organization's founding principles remind us that the good offices of Heads of State and Government remain our most effective instrument."

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Accordingly, the President of the Republic said: "We consider it imperative that the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government prioritize crisis resolution during its ordinary sessions, and that Their Excellencies personally lead direct mediation efforts with their counterparts in a spirit of African fraternity and solidarity."

President Tebboune also highlighted the interlinkage between peace, development, and humanitarian response, stating that "we firmly believe there can be no peace or security without development, and no lasting stability without addressing humanitarian crises. We therefore call for a unified effort that leverages our continent's collective strengths."

In conclusion, the President of the Republic said that "the dire humanitarian conditions confronting millions across Africa weigh heavily on our collective conscience and demand immediate, coordinated action by the African Union alongside international partners.

AU resources must be directed toward concrete projects that directly improve the daily lives of African citizens while empowering women and youth, who constitute the backbone of our present and the foundation of our future."