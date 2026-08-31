South Africa: Farmer Proves It's Never Too Late to Learn

When Charl Johannes van der Merwe walks across the stage at the University of Cape Town (UCT) this September, he will carry far more than a master's degree. He will carry nearly six decades of lived experience, the hopes of a farming community, and a reminder that learning has no expiry date.

At 80 years old, the Upper Karoo sheep farmer from Leeukloof near Calvinia has fulfilled a lifelong dream by earning a Master of Commerce in Economics. His dissertation, "Economic Analysis of Sheep Farmers' Responses to Drought in the Upper Karoo, 2013-2023", is more than an academic achievement - it is a deeply personal contribution to understanding one of the greatest challenges facing South Africa's farming communities.

For Charl, the journey to UCT was decades in the making.

After completing a BSc in Agriculture at Stellenbosch University in 1968, he had hoped to continue studying. Family responsibilities, however, called him home to join his father on the family farm.

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"I respected my father's wishes," he reflected. "But that was not the end of the road for me."

Instead, he pursued his education while building a farming career. Studying part-time through UNISA, he completed a BCom and an honours degree in business economics. Years later, driven by a deep curiosity about people, he returned to university once again, earning a BA in Psychology and Philosophy, followed by an honours degree in psychology.

Yet one ambition remained unfinished.

"When I thought about retiring from active farming at the age of 76, it seemed a good idea to be busy with something positive," he said. "I wanted to live a meaningful life during retirement - not only for myself, but also for the people of this area."

That purpose led him to UCT.

Turning hardship into knowledge

Charl's research was inspired by the devastating drought that gripped the Upper Karoo between 2013 and 2023 - a crisis he experienced firsthand alongside fellow sheep farmers.

His findings paint a sobering picture.

Between 2017 and 2021, commercial sheep farmers in the Upper Karoo lost nearly 45% of their livestock. The financial losses rippled through families and communities, while prolonged uncertainty took a heavy psychological toll. Nearly three-quarters of participating farmers showed signs of possible depression and anxiety.

"When I started farming in 1969, we were already going through a bad drought. That drought shaped my thinking."

Yet amid the devastation, he also uncovered remarkable resilience.

Within two years of the rains returning, almost 60% of farmers who had experienced emotional distress reported recovering psychologically. Strong community ties and enduring social support helped many rebuild their emotional well-being, even as financial recovery remained painfully slow.

"The years of good rainfall compensate for the stressful times," he said. "Farmers live in the hope that the next year will be the beginning of better times."

His research also revealed critical gaps in drought support. Unlike neighbouring provinces, many Northern Cape farmers received little to no government assistance during the crisis. He believes policymakers must recognise that drought is not only an economic disaster but also a mental health crisis.

"State aid does not only help financially," he explained. "It also helps to relieve depression. Farmers should know that struggling emotionally is nothing to be ashamed of."

A lifetime shaped by drought

Charl's fascination with drought stretches back to the beginning of his farming career. "When I started farming in 1969, we were already going through a bad drought. That drought shaped my thinking."

It convinced him of the importance of preparing for difficult seasons by conserving fodder and planning. His master's research allowed him to examine how other farmers approached the same challenge and whether different strategies could strengthen resilience against future climate shocks.

One unexpected discovery was that many farmers may unknowingly have been overstocking before the drought because they underestimated how ewe body weight influences grazing capacity.

The findings reinforced his belief that research and practical innovation are essential to securing the future of farming in increasingly unpredictable climates.

A family effort

Although the degree bears his name, Charl insists it was never a solo achievement.

He credits his wife, Mariëtte, their five children and nine grandchildren for encouraging him throughout the demanding research journey. He is equally grateful to his supervisor, Professor Beatrice Conradie, for believing in him.

"I am aware of my own shortcomings and the help I received from my supervisor and the university, who made everything possible," he said. "My family also kept me motivated through difficult times."

His children have each pursued their own paths, including doctorates, master's qualifications, entrepreneurship and farming, creating a family culture in which education and lifelong learning are deeply valued.

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"I am aware of my own shortcomings and the help I received from my supervisor and the university, who made everything possible."

Having spent more than five decades working the land, Charl remains optimistic about the future of South African agriculture.

He believes the greatest opportunity lies not in relying on financial relief after disasters, but in investing in research, technology and innovation that improve productivity and help farmers adapt before crises strike.

"My greatest hope is that the next generation of farmers will dream about ways to increase productivity. It is this dream that will make farming in the arid Karoo a positive experience and a viable option."

Francois van Wyk of the Downes Farm described Van der Merwe as a "very successful, innovative and visionary farmer" who developed an intensive farming enterprise in and around the Doring River area, which turned out as a success story.

"With his background as a farmer, a student, a writer of numerous articles and a researcher, he is highly respected in our area. His recommendations will help our farmers to understand our farming challenges and opportunities. We are proud of his achievements and hope he gets an honorary doctorate for his contribution."