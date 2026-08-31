Nigeria: Zero-Dose Children Contributing to Kano's Diphtheria Burden - KNCDC

The Kano State Centre for Disease Control (KNCDC) has linked the state's diphtheria burden to the high number of zero-dose children who have never received any vaccination.

The Director-General of KNCDC, Prof. Muhammad Adamu-Abbas, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Saturday in Kano.

Adamu-Abbas said Kano recorded more than 39,000 suspected diphtheria cases between Dec. 2, 2022 and Aug. 26, 2026, out of which over 32,000 were confirmed positive through laboratory, clinical and epidemiological confirmation.

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He said the figures were made public to enable residents to understand the magnitude of the disease and take necessary preventive measures.

He said more than 16,000 out of over 32,000 confirmed diphtheria cases recorded in the state during the period were zero-dose children

The DG said more than 9,000 of the confirmed cases were fully vaccinated, while others were either partially vaccinated or had no records of their vaccination status.

He described the situation as a crisis that required urgent attention, particularly through improved routine immunisation and stronger community engagement.

He said more than 1,800 people died from the disease within the period.

According to him, diphtheria is a reportable disease and suspected cases must be reported within 24 hours to the Local Government Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer for escalation to the state level.

He said Kano had continued to respond to diphtheria since the outbreak was first recorded in December 2022, adding that the state had recorded a significant reduction in the disease burden.

Adamu-Abbas recalled that between 2022 and early 2023, Kano accounted for more than 85 percent of Nigeria's diphtheria burden.

He said treatment centres had been established in Rano, Bichi, Danbatta, Wudil and Tudun Wada, among other locations, with 26 facilities comprising secondary and primary healthcare centres.

Adamu-Abbas said Kano had recorded a significant reduction in the diphtheria burden after the state government decentralised treatment centres to communities outside the state capital.

He also dismissed reports that over 50 children died in Rano Local Government Area, saying only 32 diphtheria cases were recorded with two deaths, between Jan. to Aug. 26, 2026 with 94 percent of the affected children having no history of vaccination, while 91 percent of them reported late.

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"Seven of the patients were referred to an isolation centre because of complications, while 25 were treated at the diphtheria treatment centre" he said

The DG also warned against traditional practices such as removing the membrane formed in the throat of diphtheria patients, saying such practices could worsen the condition.

He said the centre had engaged traditional healers and barbers in affected communities to encourage them to refer suspected cases to health facilities.

He urged parents and caregivers to ensure that children received routine vaccinations and to promptly seek medical attention whenever symptoms of diphtheria were observed.

Adamu-Abbas also called for stronger collaboration among health authorities, traditional institutions, communities and the media to identify zero-dose children and improve immunisation coverage in the state.