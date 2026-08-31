Africa: Ingonga Calls for Stronger African Prosecution Cooperation to Fight Cross-Border Crime

31 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — African countries must strengthen cooperation among prosecutors to tackle increasingly complex transnational and emerging crimes that cross national borders, Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has said.

Ingonga, who is also President of the Africa Prosecutors Association (APA), called for deeper prosecutorial collaboration and stronger institutions as African states confront crimes that increasingly transcend national jurisdictions.

He spoke in Nairobi on Monday while officially opening the APA Strategic Committee Meeting, which brings together technical experts from member states to deliberate on the future direction and institutional development of the continental prosecutorial body.

Ingonga said the meeting presented an opportunity for African prosecutors to strengthen the association's capacity to respond to the changing nature of crime across the continent.

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"We meet at a defining moment for our Association, an opportunity to reflect on our institutional journey and, more importantly, to collectively shape the next phase of APA's growth," Ingonga said.

The DPP called for a coordinated continental approach to emerging and transnational crimes, alongside greater institutional development within national prosecution agencies.

The meeting is expected to focus on strengthening the APA as a platform for cooperation among prosecutors from African countries and improving their ability to respond collectively to cross-border criminal activity.

Ingonga's call comes as criminal networks increasingly operate across jurisdictions, creating challenges for national law-enforcement and prosecution agencies that require cooperation beyond individual countries.

The APA brings together prosecution authorities from across Africa to promote cooperation, professional development and effective criminal justice systems on the continent.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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