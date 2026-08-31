Kenya: 'Teargas' Appointed Gor Mahia Queens Head Coach

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Ali 'Teargas' Abondo has rejoined the club as head coach of the ladies' side, Gor Mahia Queens.

In a statement, the FKF Premier League champions announced Abondo's appointment, following the departure of immediate former head coach Tom Odiyo over the weekend.

"Legend Victor Ali Abondo is back at the club, this time, on the touchline as the new head coach of our ladies' team, Gor Mahia Queens," the club said.

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Despite playing at a number of clubs, locally and internationally, Abondo enjoys somewhat of a cult status at K'Ogalo.

He earned the moniker 'Teargas' after his dismissal in a Mashemeji Derby in 2012 resulted in crowd unrest and running battles between police officers and fans.

Abondo enjoyed a trophy laden career, mostly at Gor with who he won the 2015 Kenya Premier League, 2015 and 2017 Super Cup, 2012 FKF Cup and 2015 Top 8 Cup.

He had previously won another league title in 2011 with Tusker and the 2014 Top 8 Cup to add to another league crown with Sony Sugar in 2006.

Until his appointment, Abondo -- a holder of Caf C coaching license -- has been nurturing talents at his Ali Abondo Academy.

At K'Ogalo, he will have his work cut out as he attempts to secure a first ever Women's Premier League qualification for the team.

Gor Mahia Queens narrowly missed out on promotion in the previous season, losing 2-0 to Elim White Ladies in a playoff at the Afraha Stadium in June this year.