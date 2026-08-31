Kenya: PS Ololtuaa Asks Parents to Keep Off School Compounds As Learners Prepare for Final Exams

Kisii — Principal Secretary for Basic Education John Lekakeny Ololtuaa has urged parents to keep off school compounds as candidates prepare for the upcoming national examinations.

Ololtuaa said the move will allow learners and teachers to concentrate fully on preparations ahead of the final examinations.

Speaking during a fund drive at Riangabi in Ibeno Ward, Kisii County, the PS said most schools will suspend co-curricular activities to create adequate time for examination preparation.

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"We urge parents to keep off school compounds as candidates prepare for national examinations," Ololtuaa said.

The PS said the Ministry of Education is working closely with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to ensure teachers are promoted on the basis of merit.

He said the Government was also pursuing measures aimed at improving learning conditions and access to technology in schools.

According to Ololtuaa, the Government plans to supply learners with tablets and establish ICT hubs in schools as part of efforts to enhance digital learning.

He also said the Government would release capitation funds to support learning and enable schools to meet their operational needs.

The PS further called on residents living along the Kisii-Trans Mara border to maintain peace and coexistence, although details of the specific concerns he addressed were not immediately provided.

His remarks come as schools prepare for the final phase of the academic year, with candidates expected to intensify revision ahead of the national examinations.