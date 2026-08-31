Namibia: System Failure Drives Namibia's Road Carnage - National Council Committee

Namibia's road-crash crisis is being driven by more than reckless motorists, a National Council committee says.

The committee warns that shortages of traffic officers, weak enforcement, dangerous roads and delayed emergency response have created a system that is failing to protect lives.

The National Council standing committee on transport, infrastructure and housing reached this conclusion after conducting consultations and public hearings across the country following a motion on the country's rising road accident crisis.

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This comes after consultations in all 14 regions on the motion calling for the urgent need for critical measures to combat the crisis, held from 6 to 31 July.

Committee chairperson George !Garab tabled the motion last week.

He said the repetition of the same problems across regions is evidence of systemic weaknesses in the country's road safety system.

"The committee's message is clear: Road deaths cannot be addressed through awareness campaigns alone. It wants a national road safety strategy with measurable targets and clear accountability, backed by stronger enforcement, safer roads, better emergency response and continuous public education," he said.

The report reveals that between 1 January and 19 August , the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund recorded 1 905 crashes involving 3 592 casualties and 304 deaths across regions.

The Khomas region recorded the highest number of crashes at 648, followed by the Erongo region with 239 and the Oshana region with 193.

The Erongo and Otjozondjupa regions recorded the highest number of deaths at 48 each, followed by the Oshana region with 31.

While driver behaviour remains the leading contributor, the report says speeding, reckless driving, alcohol, fatigue and unsafe overtaking cannot be viewed in isolation from poor infrastructure, vehicle conditions and weak enforcement.

"The report found shortages of traffic officers and enforcement equipment, including patrol vehicles, speed cameras and breathalysers. It also raised concerns over poor pedestrian facilities, inadequate road signs and lighting, animals on roads, deteriorating roads, weak vehicle-testing capacity and delayed emergency response," the report reads.

The committee is now calling for a major overhaul of traffic law enforcement.

One of its strongest recommendations is for the government to consider establishing an independent specialised traffic department with its own institutional structure and reporting framework.

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It also wants a national demerit-point system, tougher penalties for repeat offenders, compulsory defensive driving requirements and stronger regulation of long-distance seven-seater passenger transport.

The committee further recommends speed cameras, closed-circuit television and average-speed monitoring expanded along high-risk corridors, while crash data should be integrated to identify dangerous roads and guide interventions.

Road infrastructure is also at the centre of the recommendations, with the committee calling for the dualisation of major routes, including the Windhoek-Gobabis, Windhoek-Rehoboth and Okahandja-Otjiwarongo routes.

"But for motorists in remote areas, reaching medical help quickly remains another concern," the report reads.

The committee recommends more ambulances, strategically located emergency response points and stronger pre-hospital trauma care, including 4x4 and, where necessary, aeromedical services in remote regions.

Parliamentarian Bethuel Tjaveondja, while contributing to the report on Friday, said Namibia ranking as the African country with best roads is "useless" given the number of accidents on its roads.

Deputy minister of information and communication technology Wenzel Kavaka said during a recent recent trip to China he observed cameras along the road, adding that Namibia should install speed cameras on highways to hold those speeding accountable.