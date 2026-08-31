South Africa: Airlink Defends Safety of Low-Altitude Flyover At Springboks-All Blacks Test

Southern Africa's premier airline, Airlink, has assured the public that its formation flyover over Cape Town's DHL Stadium ahead of the Springboks-All Blacks rugby match was conducted safely.

In a statement released on Sunday, the airline defended the flyover after footage of the manoeuvre went viral on social media, sparking public concern.

"Airlink notes the concerns expressed in various social media and online forums regarding yesterday's formation flyby over Cape Town's DHL Stadium," the airline said.

"The flight demanded careful planning and rehearsal, as it required navigating at low altitude at around 150 knots. The South African Civil Aviation Authority and Air Traffic Navigation Services provided valuable guidance, approval and support to ensure a safe flyby," Airlink said.

The airline said the two aircraft were flown by highly experienced crews, with each aircraft staffed by three senior captains serving as commander, co-pilot and safety or technical officer.

Airlink added that flight data recorded by both aircraft confirmed the flypast was performed within the safety altitude and speed limits approved and rehearsed with the South African Civil Aviation Authority.