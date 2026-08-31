South Africa: Authorities Probe Reports of Sardine Deaths in Gqeberha

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) says it is investigating reports of sardines washing ashore around Gqeberha, as well as fish floating offshore and within the harbour.

This follows the department's earlier report that no new mass-mortality incidents had been reported since 16 August 2026.

"Since then, isolated sightings have been reported at Bakoven and off Tsitsikamma. On 27 August 2026, this was followed by widespread reports of sardines washing ashore around Gqeberha and floating offshore and within the harbour.

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"Separately, live and dead sardines have been reported in the Koeberg cooling-water intake basin, with seals feeding on them. Eskom is managing this incident. The DFFE has not had access to the site but has obtained a sardine sample for testing," the department said in a statement on Sunday.

The department said Pilchard Herpesvirus (PHV) remains the leading explanation for the Western Cape mortality event.

"A link with the Gqeberha event is considered likely but still requires confirmation. Other possible causes and environmental factors will also be investigated. Samples are being collected for further testing, while observers will document the distribution of affected fish and attempt systematic counts at sea.

"The intergovernmental task team met on 26 August 2026, assigned responsibilities and further developed a response plan covering surveillance, testing, disposal of dead fish, public communication and assessment of the stock impact," the department said.

The DFFE said it has taken note of concerns raised by conservation organisations.

"The Small Pelagic Scientific Working Group will meet on 4 September 2026 to review the latest findings and consider their implications for fisheries management. This assessment will inform advice on whether additional management measures are warranted. The scale of the mortality remains uncertain, and the October/November hydroacoustic survey will provide essential information on the post-event sardine stock status," the department said.

A joint statement by the DFFE and the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), released on 27 August 2026, confirmed that there is no basis to discontinue the consumption of commercially produced canned sardines processed under NRCS oversight.

The DFFE said it is continuing to investigate the new reports.

"Sardine strandings have also been reported along the Namibian coast, and Namibian authorities have agreed to provide samples for Pilchard Herpesvirus (PHV) testing," the department said.