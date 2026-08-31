South Africa: Deputy President Mashatile Recovering Well After Minor Surgery

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is recovering well after undergoing a minor surgical procedure and remains in contact with his office, the Office of the Deputy President said.

The assurance follows a Sunday World article about the Deputy President's health and his absence from some public engagements.

"The Office reiterates the position communicated previously: the Deputy President became unwell while at home in Johannesburg and, under the supervision of his medical team, sought medical attention. He was admitted for a minor surgical procedure and observation, was subsequently discharged, and has continued to receive appropriate medical care and rest," Mashatile's office said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Presidency, his programme and official responsibilities are being managed appropriately during his recovery.

"The Deputy President has joined Parliament and participated in other crucial meetings related to his work through virtual platforms.

"The Office respects the Deputy President's right to medical privacy and will therefore not comment on speculative or unverified claims.

"We urge members of the public and the media to rely on information issued through official channels rather than speculation or anonymous sources," the Presidency said.

The Deputy President appreciates the messages of support and well wishes he has received and looks forward to resuming his full programme of official engagements when advised by his medical team, his office said.