South Africa: Dffe Celebrates the Freedom, Unity and Empowerment of Women in the Government of National Unity

As the 2026 Women's Month draws to a close, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) celebrates the spirit of unity, collaboration and collective action among women across South Africa. In this spirit, the DFFE partnered with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to commemorate Women's Month under the theme: "Imbokodo: 70 Years of Women's Power from Resistance to Transformation."

Women from the three departments gathered at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden in Johannesburg to honour the courage and sacrifices of the women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against apartheid pass laws. Their legacy continues to inspire generations and reminds us of the power of unity, resilience and collective action in advancing freedom and equality.

As we commemorate 70 years since that historic march, we must continue to use our freedom to improve the socioeconomic conditions of women, particularly young women and those living in rural communities. Bringing women from different departments together demonstrated a shared commitment to advancing gender transformation, economic empowerment and inclusive development.

The event also highlighted the importance of collaboration in creating opportunities for women in the environmental, agricultural and infrastructure sectors. Through partnerships, we can open practical pathways for women to participate meaningfully in the economy and contribute to sustainable development.

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The DFFE remains committed to advancing women's empowerment within the environmental sector. As of 31 July 2026, women constituted 1 541 of the department's 2 913 permanent employees, including 101 women in senior management positions. The department aims to maintain women's representation at 50% of senior management positions throughout the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework period.

Skills development remains a priority. During this financial year, 270 bursaries will be awarded to qualifying students and officials in fields aligned with the department's mandate, with the number of beneficiaries expected to increase to 870 over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework period. Women, youth and persons with disabilities are encouraged to take advantage of these opportunities.

The department is also driving socioeconomic empowerment through initiatives in forestry, waste management, the wildlife economy, the oceans economy and the Expanded Public Works Programme. These programmes create opportunities for women to participate as entrepreneurs, leaders and beneficiaries of economic growth while supporting sustainable development.

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Economic empowerment cannot be separated from the broader struggle for gender equality and women's rights. Gender-based violence, poverty and economic exclusion continue to affect many women and vulnerable groups. The DFFE remains committed to supporting government programmes and policies that promote equality, inclusion and dignity for all.

As part of the Government of National Unity, the DFFE intends to expand future Women's Month collaborations by involving more government institutions and stakeholders. Our vision is to unite women across government, business and society to drive economic empowerment and social transformation.

The women of 1956 showed us the power of courage, unity and collective action. It is our responsibility to continue their legacy by creating opportunities, breaking barriers and ensuring that women have the support and platforms they need to succeed.

Malibongwe! Igama Lamakhosikazi!

*Swarts is the Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment