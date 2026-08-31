South Africa: SANDF to Honour Women in the Military With Women's Day Parade

31 August 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga will preside over the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Women's Day Parade at the Air Force Base Mobile Deployment Wing in Swartkop on Monday.

Held under the theme: "Balance the Scales: Rights. Justice. Action. - GIVE TO GAIN," the parade aims to provide a platform for the military community to pay tribute to women who have dedicated their lives to defending the nation.

"In 2011, the then Minister of Defence and Military Veterans promulgated a resolution that the women of the Defence Force should be honoured annually through a parade consisting of women only.

"To this effect, the Defence Force deems it fitting to conclude National Women's Month celebrations in a prestigious manner by honouring Defence Force women with a women-only parade," the Department of Defence and Military Veterans said in a statement.

This year's Women's Month is being observed under the theme: "Empowered Women Empower the Nation."

On 9 August 2026, South Africa marked 70 years since the historic 1956 Women's March, when more than 20 000 women united against unjust pass laws and demonstrated courage, resilience and collective activism in the fight for freedom and equality.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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