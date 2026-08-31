Tanzania: Government Ramps Up Tabora Literacy Drive

Tabora — THE government, in collaboration with stakeholders, is strengthening adult and non-formal education programmes in Tabora Region to tackle widespread illiteracy affecting about 1.1 million people.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census, the figure represents 32 per cent of the region's population, who are unable to read, write and count.

The census shows Tabora has 3,391,970 residents, of whom 1,100,003 lack basic literacy skills, while 2,280,008 (68 per cent) are literate.

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The ongoing efforts aim to ensure that people who missed formal schooling are not left behind in accessing education.

Among those benefiting is 69-year-old Idd Ramadhani, a Tabora resident who has returned to school and is now pursuing Form One studies.

Mr Ramadhani said his decision reflects his belief that learning has no age limit.

"Education is like an ocean; it has no end," he said, expressing determination to complete his secondary education.

Speaking during the climax of Adult and Non-Formal Education Week in Tabora, District Commissioner Upendo Wella, representing the Regional Commissioner, said the government is implementing measures to expand access to education.

She urged residents who dropped out or never attended school to take advantage of the available programmes.

"People should come forward in large numbers to access the education they missed," she said.

Ms Wella commended Mr Ramadhani's determination, noting it demonstrates that education is possible at any age.

She also called on education authorities to strengthen awareness campaigns, especially in remote areas, and urged communities to end stigma against those returning to learning.

The district commissioner reaffirmed the government's commitment to inclusive education.

Tabora Municipal Adult Education Officer Petro Kayandabila said the region is implementing programmes including MUKEJA, Functional Literacy, Continuing Education, IPOSA, MEMKWA and SEQUIP.

He said the initiatives have established literacy classes, supported some girls to return to school and equipped learners with practical skills.

Institute of Adult Education Resident Trainer in Tabora Region, Ezra Ntazoya, said delivery channels include SEQUIP, distance learning, literacy centres, IPOSA, MUKEJA and integrated programmes.

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However, he cited absenteeism, low participation, limited parental support and budget constraints as key challenges requiring greater stakeholder involvement.

The celebrations were held under the theme: "Literacy for the Benefit of People, the World and Community Wellbeing."