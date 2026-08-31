Kenyan Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Has Not Threatened to Expose President William Ruto's 'Dark Past'

IN SHORT: As Kenya readies for elections in 2027, a graphic quoting Kenyan deputy president Kithure Kindiki as threatening to expose president William Ruto's alleged involvement in 2007 and 2008 post-election violence in Kenya is circulating online. However, it is fabricated.

Kenyan deputy president Kithure Kindiki has threatened to expose president William Ruto's alleged involvement in the 2007 and 2008 deadly post-election violence, according to a graphic doing the rounds on social media.

The graphic quotes Kindiki as saying: "Ruto akijaribu kunichezea before 2027 ninatoa evidence tulificha za ICC za case ya 2007 ya Kiambaa na atakujiwa afungwe anyongotolewe mbali mimi nikue rais. Watu wa UDA musinijaribu vile mumepanga!"

This roughly translates from Kiswahili as: "If Ruto tries to mess with me before 2027, I will release the evidence we concealed regarding the 2007 Kiambaa ICC case. He will be arrested, imprisoned and hanged, and I will become president. UDA supporters, do not test me with your plans."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

UDA is the ruling United Democratic Alliance party.

The graphic comes at a time when speculation is rife over whether Ruto will retain Kindiki as his running mate in the 2027 presidential race.

Ruto named Kindiki as deputy president in October 2024 after falling out with former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached that month, in hopes of retaining the support of the vote-rich Mount Kenya region.

While both Gachagua and Kindiki come from the region, Gachagua is from Kikuyu, the largest ethnic community in the country, while Kindiki is Meru, a minority community in the region.

The ICC, or the International Criminal Court, is a judicial body established to investigate, prosecute and try individuals accused of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Ruto faced ICC charges over the 2007 to 2008 post-election violence, but they were dropped in 2016 due to insufficient evidence. In that case, Kindiki was one of Ruto's lawyers.

Kiambaa, a village in Uasin Gishu county in western Kenya, where Ruto comes from, was among the areas severely affected by the violence.

The graphic has circulated widely, but can this quote be trusted? We checked.

Fabricated quote

Such damning allegations from Kindiki would have attracted the attention of the ICC and local and international media, and likely led to his impeachment. However, despite their controversial nature, Africa Check found that no credible institution or media outlet reported on them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since the graphic emerged on 24 August 2026, Kindiki has continued to defend the government, join and represent Ruto in official functions. These are unlikely to happen in the event of a fallout.

The graphic containing the claim originated from the Facebook page Kenya News Flash, which is notorious for posting fabricated quotes, some of which have been debunked by Africa Check. This page is not a reliable source of information.

The quote is fabricated and should be ignored.