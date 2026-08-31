South Africa: 'Next Batch of RTMC Traffic Learnership' Posts Are a Scam, Says South Africa's Road Traffic Agency

IN SHORT: Videos claiming that South Africa's Road Traffic Management Corporation is offering learnership training have been circulating on social media. But they're scams. The agency says users can find accurate and up-to-date job-related information on its official website or social media pages.

"Next batch of RTMC traffic learnership training intake 2026," starts the text on a flyer in videos doing the rounds on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

RTMC refers to South Africa's Road Traffic Management Corporation, the national agency responsible for enforcing traffic laws and improving road safety, among others.

The flyer in the videos provides very little information, stating that the intake will start on 17 September 2026 and that interested users can apply through different websites and WhatsApp numbers.

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Job ads that provide little information, circulate through unverified accounts and direct users to unverified WhatsApp numbers are most likely scams.

So is this just another scam? We checked.

'Do not fall victim to scams'

In a Facebook post on 17 August, the RTMC debunked the circulating recruitment advert as a scam:

Scam Alert 🚨The #RTMC would like to warn the public about a fake Traffic Trainee recruitment advertisement currently circulating on social media.

The RTMC also urged job seekers to verify any job opportunity in the agency's name through its official platforms.

"Do not fall victim to scams. For accurate and up-to-date information, visit our official website or social media pages," they said.

The agency also debunked the claim on its verified X account:

#NOTICE: Members of the public are reminded to stay vigilant against #fraudulent job advertisements circulating on social media and unofficial websites. pic.twitter.com/wPTW1NDtKq-- Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) (@TrafficRTMC) August 17, 2026

Keeping safe from scams on WhatsApp

Africa Check has debunked many such scams directing users to WhatsApp; here's how to keep safe on the end-to-end encrypted platform:

Think about what you share: Unknown contacts offering "job opportunities" may be out for your personal information - never share your personal or banking details with someone you don't know.

Unknown contacts offering "job opportunities" may be out for your personal information - never share your personal or banking details with someone you don't know. Change your settings: To control who sees your information and who can contact you, head to WhatsApp's privacy settings.

To control who sees your information and who can contact you, head to WhatsApp's privacy settings. Use the report and block functions: If you're being sent suspicious content or requests for information, report and block the contact.