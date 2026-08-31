South Africa: 'Don't Fall for It' - South African Mining Firm Sibanye-Stillwater Not Advertising Hundreds of Jobs On Social Media

IN SHORT: Mining giant Sibanye-Stillwater is not offering hundreds of positions through Facebook posts and unverified WhatsApp numbers. The company urges job seekers to stick to its verified platforms.

Posts doing the rounds on Facebook and TikTok in South Africa claim that the multinational mining group Sibanye-Stillwater is offering various jobs in Marikana, a platinum-mining town in the country's North West province.

In the attached video, a man can be heard saying there are 300 general worker positions at the company, but other versions claim there are 800 vacancies.

Other recent posts claim that job seekers can apply for various opportunities at Sibanye-Stillwater through different WhatsApp numbers.

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Africa Check has previously debunked false learnerships in the name of the mining group.

Is this claim any different? We checked.

'We will never ask you to apply via WhatsApp, Facebook or TikTok'

Sibanye-Stillwater has debunked the job adverts in a Facebook post.

Sibanye-Stillwater was recently alerted to a video falsely advertising 300 open positions at our Marikana operation's K4 shaft. This is untrue.Be aware of scammers advertising fake positions and interviews misleadingly claiming to be from Sibanye-Stillwater. All our jobs are advertised through our company website, in newspapers or through direct recruitment by TEBA.

As for the Facebook posts linking to unverified WhatsApp numbers, the company urges job seekers to be wary: "We will never ask you to apply via WhatsApp, Facebook or TikTok, or request payment for interviews, internships, or medical examinations."

The post also includes a link to the company's website, where genuine job openings are listed.

Social media users who come across scams in the name of Sibanye-Stillwater can report them through the company's anonymous tip-off line on 0800 001 987.

Tips for debunking fraudulent job opportunities

There are hundreds of scammers on social media claiming to help users find opportunities. Most of the time, they're out for your personal information or money. Here's what to look out for with job opportunities posted on social media:

Look for errors: Watch out for posts that make contradictory claims, such as "800" vs "300" vacancies. Genuine ads rarely make such mistakes.

Watch out for posts that make contradictory claims, such as "800" vs "300" vacancies. Genuine ads rarely make such mistakes. Dig deeper: If you're seeing an opportunity to work at a well-known organisation or business, but they list very little information about the position, be wary. Compare the circulating ad to past ones from the company.

If you're seeing an opportunity to work at a well-known organisation or business, but they list very little information about the position, be wary. Compare the circulating ad to past ones from the company. Head to the source: One sure-fire way to guarantee the offer is legit is to visit the company's verified social media pages or website and check whether it is posted there too.

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For more tips, read Africa Check's guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them here.