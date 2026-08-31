South Africa: Scam Alert - South African Police Service Not Offering 'Entry-Level Jobs for August 2026'

IN SHORT: Claims that the South African Police Service is offering entry-level jobs are scams. The police force advises social media users to seek job opportunities on its verified website.

A poster, sent to Africa Check by subscribers to our WhatsApp lines, claims that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is offering "entry-level jobs".

The poster lists different positions and salaries, as well as a website link and WhatsApp number where users can supposedly apply for the jobs.

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The same poster is also circulating on Facebook in the country here and here. Some posts claim that the jobs have been posted in South Africa's Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) circular 29 of 2026.

A DPSA circular is a document that lists open government jobs in the country, published weekly.

Africa Check has fact-checked several online job advertisements supposedly for opportunities at SAPS and found them to be scams.

This claim is no different.

Signs of a scam

There are several red flags that the poster is a scam.

First, the attached links do not take users to the official SAPS website. Instead, they link to unrelated websites with many pop-up adverts and no way to apply for the jobs.

This is a tactic often used by scammers to drive traffic to their websites and earn ad revenue.

Second, the attached WhatsApp number is unverified. Scammers often get users to message them on private platforms like WhatsApp in an attempt to steal their personal information or banking details, a tactic known as phishing.

The biggest red flag is that some of the posters claim the job opportunities have been posted in DPSA's official circular 29 of 2026. However, we couldn't find any "SAPS entry-level" jobs there.

'SAPS will only advertise vacancies on its official website'

In a June post on its official Facebook page, the police force warned users about an uptick in SAPS-related job and trainee advertisements online.

"Members of the public are hereby cautioned about these misleading posts ... Please take note that SAPS will only advertise vacancies on its official website, which is http://saps.gov.za."

It advised social media users not to share or forward fake posts or links like these, as doing so might contribute to fraudulent activity.

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"Furthermore, THE SAPS WILL NEVER request any form of payment at any stage of a recruitment process. Any request for payment should be treated as fraudulent and reported," it said.

Here's what you can do to stay safe online: