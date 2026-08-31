Kenya: Tourism CS Miano Dismisses Viral Claims She Was Attacked On Way to Work

31 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has dismissed social media claims that goons attacked her while she was travelling to work, calling the reports "fake".

Miano was responding to a video that went viral online showing unidentified individuals attacking passengers inside a vehicle in what appeared to be a road-rage incident.

The footage was subsequently circulated alongside claims that the woman in the vehicle was the Cabinet Secretary.

Miano rejected the claims on Monday, urging Kenyans not to amplify the reports.

"Fake news and rumours spread like bush fire. Please, just IGNORE and have a fruitful week!" Miano said.

The Tourism CS maintained that she was safe and continuing with her duties as usual.

"I am safe, fully functional, and working as usual," she said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with anyone who might have been affected by this--wishing them strength, peace, and a swift recovery."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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