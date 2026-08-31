Ethiopia in the Spotlight - From Health Diplomacy to Strategic Assertiveness On Abay River and Red Sea

Ethiopia's week unfolded at the intersection of continental diplomacy, health cooperation and the country's broader development ambitions, with Addis Ababa once again serving as a major platform for regional and international engagement.

From hosting the 76th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa (RC76) to renewed national discussions on development along the Abay River and Ethiopia's pursuit of sovereign sea access, the week highlighted a central theme: Ethiopia's determination to advance development while deepening regional cooperation and economic integration.

The developments also underscored the growing importance of the Abay River and the Red Sea in Ethiopia's long-term economic strategy--one focused on energy security, connectivity, trade and regional prosperity.

Ethiopia Hosts Africa's Leading Health Forum

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Addis Ababa took center stage in Africa's health diplomacy as Ethiopia hosted the 76th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa.

Co-organized by Ethiopia's Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa, the three-day meeting brought together President Taye Atske Selassie, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Health Minister Dr. Mekdes Daba, and delegates from 47 WHO African Region member states, alongside ministers, global health leaders, development partners, donors and WHO representatives.

The gathering reviewed progress on regional health priorities and considered new strategies, resolutions and collective actions aimed at strengthening health systems, advancing universal health coverage, improving health security and enhancing emergency preparedness.

It also provided an opportunity to showcase Ethiopia's progress in expanding essential health services and strengthening its capacity to respond to public health emergencies.

The WHO Regional Committee for Africa, the governing body of WHO's African regional office, meets annually to shape regional health policy, review the organization's work and establish priorities for improving health outcomes across the continent.

Africa's Health Future Must Be African-Led

A strong message emerging from the gathering was the need for greater African ownership of the continent's health agenda.

President Taye Atske Selassie called for a new approach centered on African priorities, stronger integration and measurable action, arguing that the continent's next chapter in health should be driven increasingly by domestic capacity rather than fragmented responses and prolonged dependence.

External assistance, he noted, can complement national health objectives, but development support should respond to Africa's priorities rather than being shaped primarily by reform agendas designed elsewhere.

"We must not sit here and adapt to reforms designed elsewhere," President Taye said, urging African countries instead to "shape the reform agendas" according to their own priorities and vision.

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf similarly stressed that health sovereignty is becoming an essential component of Africa's development agenda.

He pointed to persistent and emerging challenges, including Ebola, cholera, Mpox, HIV and tuberculosis, as well as the growing burden of non-communicable diseases. At the same time, he highlighted structural constraints facing African health systems, including limited infrastructure, inadequate financing and shortages of trained health professionals.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom noted that Africa has continued to make progress toward important health targets despite facing some of the deepest reductions in international health financing in a generation.

The discussions therefore went beyond public health emergencies, touching on a broader question of how Africa can build resilient, self-reliant and sustainable development systems.

Abay River: Development, Energy and Regional Cooperation

Alongside health diplomacy, the Abay River remained central to Ethiopia's national development discourse.

Ethiopia views the Abay--one of the major contributors to the Nile, as a critical resource for expanding electricity generation, supporting industrialization and strengthening economic transformation.

The inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) marked a major milestone in that development trajectory. The project, Africa's largest hydropower facility, has been presented by Ethiopia as a cornerstone of its ambition to expand electricity access, accelerate industrial development and strengthen its position as a regional energy hub.

The GERD has also intensified the broader regional debate over the equitable and reasonable utilization of shared Nile waters.

Ethiopia maintains that the development of its water resources should be pursued in accordance with principles of equitable and reasonable utilization, while recognizing the interests and concerns of other Nile Basin countries.

Against this backdrop, former Water Minister Shiferaw Jarso told ENA that Ethiopia should remain firm in pursuing its development interests on the Abay River. He also called for Egypt to compensate Ethiopia for the use of its water resources, citing Ethiopia's contribution of about 86 percent of the Nile's flow through the Abay system.

Shiferaw argued that continued Egyptian opposition would not prevent Ethiopia from developing additional water infrastructure and reiterated Ethiopia's longstanding position on the equitable utilization of Nile waters.

Similarly, Water Resources researcher Professor Yacob Arsano noted that Egypt's accusations against Ethiopia over the Abay (Nile) River, despite Egypt contributing no water to the river's flow, are baseless and completely unacceptable.

He stressed that Ethiopia has no allocated share of the Nile waters under the 1959 Nile Waters Agreement, to which Ethiopia was not a party. "Ethiopia has a legitimate right to utilize its water resources for development while ensuring equitable and reasonable use of the Nile waters," Professor Yacob underscored.

He said Egypt has historically sought to hinder Ethiopia's development and progress, including by supporting internal groups, to prevent the country from utilizing its abundant natural resources.

Red Sea Access: From Strategic Necessity to Regional Opportunity

Ethiopia's pursuit of sovereign sea access also remained an important part of the country's development discourse.

For Africa's second-most populous country, which is landlocked, access to maritime trade routes carries significant economic implications for logistics, trade competitiveness, industrialization and regional connectivity.

Fethi Mahdi, Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee of the House of Peoples' Representatives, told ENA that Ethiopia's demand for sea access extends beyond cargo handling and transshipment.

He emphasized that the issue has a broader economic foundation, citing United Nations studies indicating that landlocked countries can face significant economic disadvantages compared with countries that have direct access to the sea.

Ethiopia has repeatedly framed its quest for sea access around sovereign access, mutual benefit, peaceful dialogue and partnership with neighboring countries.

The emphasis is increasingly shifting from the question of access alone to the larger economic possibilities that maritime connectivity could unlock for the Horn of Africa: expanded trade, integrated infrastructure, investment, industrial corridors and stronger regional markets.

In this sense, Ethiopia's maritime ambition can potentially become not only a national economic project but also an opportunity for regional economic integration and shared prosperity.

Thailand-Ethiopia Ties Gain Strategic Momentum

Ethiopia's diplomatic engagement also gained momentum during the week with the official visit of Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

The visit reflected Thailand's interest in deepening its bilateral relationship with Ethiopia while expanding its engagement with Africa through the African Union, headquartered in Addis Ababa.

Phuangketkeow said his visit had two strategic objectives: strengthening Thailand's partnership with Ethiopia and broadening Thailand's engagement with Africa through the AU.

The development points to Addis Ababa's continuing importance as a diplomatic bridge between Africa and the wider world.

Beyond traditional political relations, Ethiopia and Thailand have opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, investment, technology, tourism, agriculture, manufacturing and connectivity, potentially linking Southeast Asian expertise and markets with Africa's growing economic opportunities.

The relationship therefore carries significance beyond bilateral diplomacy, particularly as both sides seek new partnerships in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

Ethiopia Pushes Youth-Centered Growth Through BRICS

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Ethiopia also used the BRICS platform to advance its economic and development priorities, calling for stronger investment in Africa's young population.

At the BRICS Youth Ministers' Meeting in Visakhapatnam, India, the Ethiopian delegation called for dedicated financing mechanisms for youth-led enterprises and greater investment in digital and green technologies.

With more than 70 percent of Ethiopia's population under the age of 30, the delegation emphasized that young people should be viewed not simply as beneficiaries of development but as drivers of innovation, entrepreneurship, productivity and economic transformation.

The call for dedicated financing and joint investment reflects Ethiopia's broader push to connect its youthful population with emerging opportunities in technology, green development and entrepreneurship.

A Week Defined by Development and Diplomacy

Taken together, the week offered a snapshot of Ethiopia's increasingly interconnected development agenda.

Hosting Africa's leading health forum reinforced Addis Ababa's role as a center of continental diplomacy. Discussions over the Abay River highlighted Ethiopia's determination to expand energy and water-resource development. The pursuit of sea access underscored the economic importance of maritime connectivity, while engagement with Thailand and BRICS demonstrated Ethiopia's effort to diversify partnerships and mobilize new opportunities for investment, technology and trade.

These developments point toward a broader strategic vision in which development, diplomacy and economic integration increasingly reinforce one another.

For Ethiopia, the challenge ahead is not simply to pursue national development objectives, but to translate them into platforms for cooperation that can generate benefits beyond its borders.

The Abay River can become a foundation for energy and economic transformation; improved maritime connectivity can strengthen regional trade; health cooperation can build continental resilience; and youth investment can drive the next generation of African growth.

Ultimately, Ethiopia's evolving development narrative is increasingly about turning strategic geography and natural resources into engines of economic opportunity--while building partnerships capable of converting regional challenges into shared solutions.