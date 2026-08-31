Kenya: Rwandair Cancels Nairobi Flights Again Amid Air Traffic Control Issues

RwandAir has cancelled flights to and from Nairobi for a second consecutive day due to ongoing operational constraints affecting air traffic control services at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

"We continue to closely monitor and assess the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities," reads a statement issued by the ariline on August 31.

Affected passengers can be rebooked on the next available flight, according to the statement. The airline added that its teams remain committed to minimising disruption to their travel plans.

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"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused," the statement reads.

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The latest cancellation follows a similar disruption on Sunday, August 30, when RwandAir did not operate flights WB402/WB403 due to ongoing air traffic control challenges at the airport.

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What is happening at Nairobi airport?

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said, in a statement it issued on August 30 that some departing flights were experiencing delays at its airports.

KAA stated it was working closely with relevant aviation agencies, airlines and other stakeholders to manage the situation, minimise disruption and facilitate the smooth flow of airport operations.

Passengers were advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest information on their flight status and to plan their journeys accordingly.

"KAA regrets the inconvenience caused and appreciates the patience and understanding of passengers and other airport users as the situation is addressed," the authority said.

Further updates would be provided as the situation develops, it added.

According to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), air traffic controllers help guide aircraft both in the sky and on the ground.

They use technology that allows them to see air traffic in a given area and are responsible for coordinating that traffic to ensure each flight takes off, lands or passes through safely.

Air traffic controllers communicate with pilots, telling them when to take off and land, while alerting them to issues involving weather, other aircraft and important information on the ground at the airport.