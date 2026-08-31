Somalia, Qatar Discuss Security and Defence Cooperation

31 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Doha — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre met Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, in Doha to discuss strengthening security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was part of Barre's official talks with senior Qatari officials and focused on regional and international stability, including joint efforts to counter cross-border terrorism, which Somalia says poses a major threat to its security.

Barre briefed the Qatari minister on recent security gains in Somalia's major cities and military operations against Al-Shabaab, which the government refers to as the "Khawarij".

Sheikh Saud visited the residence where Barre is staying in Doha and reaffirmed Qatar's support for Somalia, saying his government was ready to further expand bilateral cooperation across several areas.

Barre thanked Qatar for its warm reception of him and his delegation and welcomed what he described as the growing strength of relations between the two countries.

He also expressed particular appreciation for Qatar's support for Somalia's sovereignty during periods when the country faced what Mogadishu described as external interference.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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