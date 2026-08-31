Somalia: Somali Minister Urges Parliament to Advance Family and Children's Rights Bills

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Family and Human Rights Development, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, appeared before parliament again on Monday to answer lawmakers' questions on proposed legislation covering family affairs and children's rights.

Al-Makhzoumi responded to questions, recommendations and concerns raised by members of the House of the People during their consideration of the two bills, which focus on protecting families and safeguarding the rights of Somali children.

The minister said the lawmakers' questions and contributions reflected their recognition of the importance of the proposed laws, particularly in strengthening family protection, improving child welfare and ensuring children's rights.

The two bills are currently at the first-reading stage, with lawmakers examining their provisions and objectives before they move to subsequent stages of parliamentary consideration and approval.

Al-Makhzoumi expressed hope that parliament would approve both bills, saying they were particularly important at a time when Somalia needed stronger legal protections for families and children.

The parliamentary debate comes as the federal government pursues efforts to strengthen legislation and institutions dealing with family affairs, children's welfare and human rights.