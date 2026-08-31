Namibia: Three Found Dead in Separate Incidents Over Weekend

The police have reported that a man was found dead at Walvis Bay over the weekend, another man was found with multiple stab wounds at Grootfontein, and the body of a teenage boy was discovered near Opuwo.

The police say closed-circuit television guards discovered Ihuhwa Tomas (48) lying in an open area between the railway line and Sam Nujoma Avenue at Walvis Bay at about 00h20 on Saturday.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says no visible injuries were found on Tomas' body, although his trouser pockets were turned inside out and he was found without shoes.

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His body was taken to the Walvis Bay police mortuary for a postmortem examination. His next of kin have been informed, while police investigations continue.

In a separate incident, Raino Gamgaeb (25) was discovered dead with multiple stab wounds in a bushy area between White House and Otjiwanda Mall at Grootfontein at about 15h00 on Saturday.

"The deceased was found with multiple stab wounds and died at the scene," Shikwambi says.

His body was taken to Grootfontein State Hospital, while his next of kin have been informed of the incident. The suspect or suspects remain unknown and investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, the body of Katjongere Porondo (14) was discovered at Otjivatwa village near Opuwo after he failed to return home from taking goats for grazing on Friday.

According to the police, Porondo left home at about 10h00 on Friday and was found by neighbours on Saturday.

"No suicide note was left and the next of kin were informed," Shikwambi says.

Porondo's body was transported to Opuwo for medical certification and an autopsy.

Police investigations into all three incidents are continuing.