Africa: Wafu B Women's Champions League Qualifiers - Ampem Darkoa Shock Edo Queens As Usfa Cruise Into Semi-Finals

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies came from behind to beat Edo Queens 2-1 and finish top of Group B, while hosts USFA completed an unbeaten group stage with a 5-0 victory over ASKO de Kara in the WAFU B Women's Champions League qualifiers in Ouagadougou on Sunday.

The results confirmed the semi-final line-up, with USFA set to face Edo Queens and Ampem Darkoa drawn against FC Dynamique.

Ampem Darkoa's victory was the standout result of the final round of group matches, ending Edo Queens' perfect start and allowing the Ghanaian side to finish the section with three wins from three.

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The Nigerian champions took the lead after 11 minutes through Doosuur Anastasia and appeared on course to maintain their unbeaten record.

Ampem Darkoa responded immediately after the interval, drawing level a minute into the second half before completing the comeback with 12 minutes remaining.

Milot Abena Pokuaa's dangerous free-kick caused problems inside the Edo Queens penalty area and resulted in an own goal which ultimately decided the contest.

The win means Ampem Darkoa finish the group stage with seven goals scored and only one conceded, strengthening their status as one of the strongest teams in the tournament.

USFA make strong statement

Hosts USFA were even more emphatic in their final Group A match, defeating ASKO de Kara 5-0 at the 4th August Sports Stadium.

Deborah Guira and Comfort Yeboah both scored twice, while captain Dielawalea Stephanie Sow also found the net as the Burkina Faso champions completed the group stage without conceding a goal.

USFA finish with eight goals scored and none against, giving them one of the most impressive defensive records in the competition.

ASKO had gone into the match knowing a draw would be enough to take them through after their earlier 0-0 draw with FC Dynamique.

Instead, the heavy defeat allowed FC Dynamique to advance as Group A runners-up.

The Benin side move into the last four despite collecting only one point and failing to score in their two group matches.

Edo Queens still a major threat

Despite losing to Ampem Darkoa, Edo Queens remain one of the tournament's most dangerous attacking teams.

They finished Group B with 11 goals from three matches, the best scoring record in the competition so far.

That attacking strength will be tested against USFA, who have yet to concede.

The contrast makes Wednesday's semi-final particularly intriguing - the tournament's most prolific attack against its strongest defence.

Edo Queens had begun their campaign with a 7-0 victory over AS Garde Nationale before beating ASEC Mimosas 3-1, but the defeat by Ampem Darkoa denied them top spot in the group.

In the other Group B fixture, ASEC Mimosas ended their campaign with a 5-0 victory over AS Garde Nationale.

The Ivorian side had lost their opening two matches, but finished on a high with their biggest victory of the tournament.

Golden Boot race narrows

The race for the top scorer award also remains finely balanced.

Edo Queens pair Esther Moses and Doosuur Anastasia are level on three goals, alongside ASEC Mimosas forward Tatiana Kayaba.

Kayaba scored a hat-trick against AS Garde Nationale, but with ASEC now eliminated, the advantage has shifted towards the two Edo Queens players.

Both will have at least one more opportunity to add to their totals in the semi-final against USFA.

Semi-finals promise contrasting battles

The first semi-final pits USFA's defensive discipline against the attacking power of Edo Queens.

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USFA will carry the confidence of an unbeaten campaign into the contest, while Edo Queens will be determined to respond after their first setback of the tournament.

Ampem Darkoa, meanwhile, will start as favourites against FC Dynamique.

The Ghanaian champions are the only side to have won every group match and have conceded just once, while FC Dynamique are still searching for their first goal.

With four clubs remaining, the competition now moves into its decisive stage.

USFA and Ampem Darkoa have been the most consistent teams so far, but Edo Queens' attacking quality means the semi-finals are unlikely to follow a predictable script.

Two places in the final are now at stake, with the WAFU B representatives moving a step closer to claiming regional supremacy and advancing to the continental stage.