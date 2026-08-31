Namibia: Former Robbin Island Prisoner Helao Shityuwete Dies

Former Robbin Island political prisoner Helao Shityuwete has died. He was 92.

In a media statement released on Sunday, the Shityuwete family says Shityuwete, a veteran of Namibia's liberation struggle, author and labour rights advocate, died on Saturday at his home.

The family says he died in the presence of his wife, Jane.

The family describes him as a beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, as well as "one of Namibia's great sons".

"Helao was born on 25 August 1934 to Rauna Ishinda and Nelindi Shityuwete. Helao, a liberation struggle veteran, former Robbin Island political prisoner, author and labour rights advocate, died peacefully at home in the presence of his beloved wife, Jane at the age of 92," the family says in the statement.

Shityuwete is survived by his wife, two children and members of his extended family.

His death comes just days after his 92nd birthday.

The family says details regarding a memorial service and funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.