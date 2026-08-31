Namibia: Former NBC Cameraman Remembered for Dedication, Compassion

30 August 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Former Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) cameraman Lamech Mwanyangapo is remembered as a dedicated, professional and compassionate colleague following his death on Saturday.

NBC board chairperson Lazarus Jacobs describes Mwanyangapo as a hardworking and committed employee whose contribution to the corporation was marked by professionalism and dedication.

"He was a hardworking and committed colleague, but those who knew him will remember him most for his warmth, kindness, humility and genuine concern for others," Jacobs says.

Mwanyangapo's compassion extended beyond his professional responsibilities.

Despite battling cancer himself, he devoted time and effort to supporting others affected by the disease.

Jacobs says Mwanyangapo's decision to turn his personal experience with cancer into a mission to assist others demonstrated the selflessness that characterised his life.

His dedication to the NBC also remained evident as his health deteriorated, with Mwanyangapo continuing to commit himself to his work despite his illness, Jacob says.

Jacobs says Mwanyangapo's life and service had left a lasting impression on those who worked alongside him and the wider community.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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