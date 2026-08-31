Namibia: Ongandjera Authority Allocates 60ha to Fighting Hunger

The Ongandjera Traditional Authority has transferred over 60 hectares of fertile land to the government to enhance agricultural production and ensure national food security.

This allocation, sanctioned by Omukwaniilwa (King) Johannes Mupiya, includes 9.9 hectares at Olupelengwa and 50.5 hectares at Onamatanga in the Omusati region.

The handover took place during prime minister Elijah Ngurare's visit on Saturday.

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During a courtesy visit to the king at the palace, Ngurare expressed his gratitude for the initiative.

Ngurare referenced a similar successful partnership with the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority in the Omaheke region as a model for nationwide implementation.

In this collaborative approach, traditional authorities offer usable land, while the government invests in essential water infrastructure, including borehole installations to transform the land into productive farming areas.

"Agriculture is among the key priority areas of the eighth administration, and partnerships with traditional authorities can help unlock land for agricultural production and contribute to national food security," he said.

Ngurare said the initiative at Olupelengwa and Onamatanga demonstrates the potential of government-traditional authority partnerships to transform available land into productive agricultural assets for the benefit of communities and the nation.

The Ongandjera Traditional Authority is now collaborating with other traditional authorities to support government initiatives in food production.

Earlier this month, the /Khai-/Khaua Traditional Authority allocated land near Berseba for agricultural development, enhancing the government's food security and rural development efforts.

In June, during a meeting with farmers in the Omaheke region, chief Tjinaani Maharero of the Maharero Traditional Authority designated 95 hectares for the replication of the Otjombinde community garden project, aimed at cultivating groundnuts for peanut butter production.