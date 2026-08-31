Namibia: We Don't Steal Your Data - Mtc

"Three minutes, and your data is gone."

This was said at a Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) data awareness discussion at the Ongwediva Trade Fair on Sunday, where customers questioned why their data bundles often run out within hours or days.

Speaking during the discussion, MTC data adviser Tadeus Kalola rejected the claim that the mobile operator 'steals' customers' data, saying MTC can account for how data is consumed.

"I can guarantee you MTC is not stealing your data," he said.

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Kalola said MTC's mobile data billing is consumption based, meaning customers are charged according to the amount of data they actually use.

"If you get 10 gig and you use one gig, we only deduct one gig," he said.

Using 15 megabytes means 15 megabytes is deducted from the customer's bundle, Kalola said.

Data choppers

Kalola said video streaming is among the biggest reasons customers burn through their data quickly.

He singled out platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and other social media applications that rely heavily on video content.

He advised customers to reduce video quality or activate data-saving features when using applications that stream videos.

Kalola said MTC has introduced streaming bundles for customers who frequently use services such as YouTube, Netflix and DStv.

Furthermore, hotspot sharing can quickly deplete a data bundle, he said.

Kalola said customers who share their mobile connection with another person effectively allow two people to draw from the same data 'wallet'.

"When you are hotspotting someone, you are actually not in control of what they are browsing or what they are using," he said.

Kalola said customers should distinguish between data being consumed and a bundle expiring.

"If the hour is seven days, the bundle will also expire in those seven days," he said.

He said the fact that a bundle has a validity period does not mean customers must use all the data before the period ends.

One of the concerns raised during the discussion was what happens when a customer's data is depleted while airtime remains on the phone.

Kalola said MTC sends an SMS before the data is depleted, warning customers that their bundle is running out and directing them to buy another bundle.

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Once the data has been depleted, another SMS is sent informing the customer that the bundle has been exhausted.

However, once the data bundle is depleted, the customer's airtime can start being used for mobile data.

'NEW SYSTEM LOADING'

Kalola said MTC is working on a system that would allow customers to "opt in or opt out of using airtime for data after their bundle has been depleted".

He said the change could be introduced in the coming months or days, although he did not provide a specific implementation date.

Proving where data goes

Kalola said customers who believe their data has been deducted incorrectly can ask MTC to investigate their account.

"If it was charging correctly, we'll definitely investigate the customer. But if it wasn't charging correctly, we can also assist you," he said.