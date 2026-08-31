Namibia: Fancy Housing for Me, Squalor for Thee

WHEN a naked intruder breaches the sacred precincts of State House in Windhoek, the response is not merely a brutal security review, but an urgent, private quest to secure 1.8 hectares of Windhoek's most pristine suburban topography.

For the nurse, the teacher, and the office clerk, perched precariously on the dusty slopes of Babylon or Havana, who work honest 40-hour weeks yet remain locked out of the property market, this provides a deeply moving lesson in national priorities and public administration.

It turns out to be a collective sacrifice: the working poor collectively sacrifice their right to basic shelter so that their leaders may suffer the quiet solitude of six consolidated plots in Auasblick.

The working class is told that financial prudence and patience will help build the nation while 70% of the nation's workforce survives on less than N$5 000 a month, gazing longingly at a housing market where the average home costs more than N$1.4 million.

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A mere three residential plots and three business erven, totalling nearly 18 000 square metres, are required to shield the presidential person from the horrors of uninvited guests.

It is striking to see 300 000 families nationwide waiting decades for serviced land that bureaucracy claims cannot be found, while municipal agendas effortlessly contemplate massive land consolidations for a single household of the sitting head of state.

Socialism for me but not for thee is indeed a glorious philosophy, provided it is applied redistributively to the leadership first, leaving the masses with the pristine, unserviced equality of the informal settlements.

It is striking to see creditworthy, salaried citizens rejected by commercial banks daily because property prices have outpaced wages, while municipal agendas effortlessly contemplate massive land consolidations for top officials.

To be entirely fair to our ruling elite, the security of the head of state is a legitimate constitutional necessity, while relying on private property because of State House security lapses is not entirely without logic.

Former presidents have set a clear precedent, consuming more than N$150 million in state-funded mansions, so why should the current occupant settle for less grandiosity?

Yet, the glaring drawback of this enterprise is the catastrophic erosion of moral authority. When the state preaches patience to 72 000 unsheltered capital households while accelerating private land purchases for the powerful, it transforms land reform into a cruel farce.

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The solution to this tragic spectacle requires that there is an immediate end to the private land grabbing by public officials under the guise of national security.

State House security must be upgraded professionally on state-owned land rather than using perimeter breaches as a pretext for private real estate ventures.

Furthermore, the City of Windhoek must apply equal urgency to land servicing, redirecting municipal resources away from elite suburban consolidations and towards rapid, low-cost land servicing for high-density informal settlement upgrades.

Until the state treats the housing backlog of the working poor with the same rapid efficiency it grants to presidential property applications, housing provision in Namibia will remain nothing more than an expensive luxury reserved for the ruling class.

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