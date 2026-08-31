Ethiopia: Strong Comparative Advantages Drive Ethio-Thai Business Partnerships, Says Thailand Advisor

Addis Ababa — The strong comparative advantages of Ethiopia and Thailand provide a solid foundation for expanding trade and investment partnerships, according to Arthayudh Srisamoot, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

Speaking to ENA, Srisamoot emphasized that Ethiopia's large, youthful population, abundant natural resources, and growing workforce offer significant opportunities for Thai investors.

Thailand, with a population under 70 million, faces an aging demographic and limited population growth. This makes countries like Ethiopia, with a large and dynamic labor force, increasingly attractive for Thai investment, he added.

"Ethiopia has a large population and most of the population is very young, very dynamic," Srisamoot said, identifying the country's workforce as one of its major investment advantages.

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The official praised Ethiopia's hospitality, workforce efficiency, communication skills and ability to adapt to international working environments as qualities that could encourage greater foreign investment.

According to him, Ethiopia's natural resources and economic assets, including gold, iron ore, agricultural products, coffee and hydropower, are areas offering substantial opportunities for cooperation.

In addition, Ethiopia's relatively low cost of electricity and educated workforce are additional advantages that could support investment and industrial development.

At the same time, he stressed that further improvements in the ease of doing business would be important to attracting more Thai investment.

The Advisor said such reforms could include simplifying procedures for foreign companies to establish businesses, transfer capital into the country, bring in managers and technical experts, introduce technology and repatriate profits.

Clearer rules governing partnerships between foreign and Ethiopian companies, as well as greater clarity on sectors open to foreign investment, would also help investors make informed decisions.

Srisamoot elaborated that Thai companies are particularly interested in sectors where Thailand has established expertise, especially food production, manufacturing and small and medium-size enterprises.

"These are areas that we are interested to invest in Ethiopia," he said.

The Advisor expressed optimism that closer cooperation between the two governments and business communities could help unlock the significant investment and trade potential between Ethiopia and Thailand.

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Srisamoot emphasized that Thailand's extensive experience in exports, manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure development and domestic consumption has given its companies expertise that could complement Ethiopia's investment potential.

Thailand is a major producer and exporter of agricultural and manufactured products and has developed into a regional hub for the automobile and electronics industries.

Thai companies also work closely with international partners in areas including machinery, manufacturing and agricultural technology, he noted.

In this regard, "we have a lot to offer the Ethiopian business community," Srisamoot said.

He also stressed the need for continued efforts to improve market access and facilitate the movement of capital, technology and businesspeople between the two countries.

"We're hoping to work with the Ethiopian side on how we can provide better market access, better joint partnerships and investment between the two countries."

Srisamoot recalled that existing trade between Ethiopia and Thailand, which he described as approaching 1 billion U.S. dollars, remains below the level that could be achieved given the size of the two economies and Ethiopia's strategic position in Africa.

He underscored that stronger institutional cooperation, improved investment conditions and expanded business to business ties could help the two countries translate their complementary economic strengths into greater trade and investment.