Africa: Ethiopia's Transformation Hailed As Model for Africa's Development

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's progress in infrastructure, urban development, agricultural transformation and climate resilience has earned praise from African experts, who say the country is offering practical lessons for the continent's development agenda.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Principal Programme Officer for Agriculture and Rural Transformation at the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), Clement Adjorlolo, described Ethiopia's transformation over the past decades as remarkable.

He pointed to advances in infrastructure, connectivity and hospitality as key features of the country's progress.

"I have been to Ethiopia. My first time seeing Addis Ababa was in 1999. From 1999 to today, I see what is called transformation, true transformation," he said.

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Adjorlolo said Ethiopia's infrastructure and connectivity, particularly Ethiopian Airlines' extensive network, have made Addis Ababa more accessible for meetings and other activities.

Improvements in the hospitality sector are further supporting economic activities and tourism, He said.

Adjorlolo said the country is offering a broad range of opportunities across different sectors, adding that Ethiopia's progress is encouraging broader economic activity.

"I think Ethiopia is offering a whole package that consumers will choose, whether it be in agriculture, information and so many other things that Ethiopia has to offer," he said.

He further said that "Africa is moving in the right direction as much as Ethiopia is moving in the right direction."

Paul Guthiga, Head of the Regional Strategic Analysis and Knowledge Support System (ReSAKSS) unit at AKADEMIYA2063, highlighted Ethiopia's investment in urban development as particularly relevant to Africa's future as the continent undergoes rapid urbanization.

Guthiga told ENA that with more than half of Africa's population expected to live in urban areas in the coming decades, countries need to invest in urban infrastructure, housing, recreational areas and public transport.

"Therefore, investing like Ethiopia is doing, I think, is very important," he said.

He also stressed the importance of connecting urban centers with rural production areas, noting that while cities are major consumption centers, much of Africa's food will continue to be produced in rural areas.

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According to Guthiga, stronger urban-rural linkages can create ready markets for farmers, improve productivity and enable rural producers to benefit from better prices, while ensuring that development associated with urbanization does not leave rural communities behind.

He said Ethiopia's efforts to develop both urban and rural areas, while linking the two, are therefore important for inclusive development.

Assistant Commissioner for Food and Nutrition Security at Uganda's Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Alex Bambona, also pointed to Ethiopia's experience as a source of lessons for other African countries.

He highlighted Ethiopia's progress in building resilience and adapting to climate change, saying the country has performed strongly in climate resilience.

Bambona cited Ethiopia's Green Legacy initiative and planned new airport among developments he said reflect efforts related to resilience and climate change adaptation.

The experts highlighted Ethiopia's progress in infrastructure, urban development, urban-rural linkages, agricultural policy implementation and climate resilience as areas offering useful lessons for other African countries.