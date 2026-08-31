Ethiopia: PM Abiy Extends Condolences On Passing of His Majesty King Harald

30 August 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended his condolences to His Majesty King Haakon VIII, the successor of the late Norwegian king, to the royal family, to the government, and to the people of Norway on the passing of His Majesty King Harald V.

The Premier wrote: "On behalf of the Government and People of Ethiopia, I extend our heartfelt condolences to His Majesty King Haakon VIII, the Royal Family, the Government, and the People of Norway on the passing of His Majesty King Harald V."

PM Abiy noted that Norway is a steadfast partner to Ethiopia and Ethiopia stands with the Norwegian people in this time of loss.

Read the original article on ENA.

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