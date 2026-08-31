Nigeria: Super Eagles' Zaidu Sanusi Faces Two-Month Injury Layoff

Tests conducted on Sunday confirmed the extent of the setback, with Portuguese publication O Jogo reporting that the 29-year-old is not expected to return until after the next international break.

Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi is facing around two months on the sidelines after medical tests confirmed an adductor injury to his right leg, suffered during Porto's 3-0 victory over Académico de Viseu on Saturday.

Tests conducted on Sunday confirmed the extent of the setback, with Portuguese publication O Jogo reporting that the 29-year-old is not expected to return until after the next international break.

Sanusi's injury occurred in the 17th minute at the Estádio do Dragão as he attempted to play the ball. The Nigerian international was immediately treated but was unable to continue, forcing Porto coach Francesco Farioli to replace him with Martim Fernandes.

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The full-back had started the match having played every minute of Porto's league campaign this season, making the injury a significant blow for both the player and the Portuguese giants.

Porto subsequently confirmed that Sanusi had been added to their medical report and would undergo further diagnostic examinations to determine the seriousness of the injury.

Farioli had already expressed concern over the situation immediately after the match, admitting that the initial signs suggested Sanusi's injury could be serious.

"Zaidu's looks like something very serious, and Jan seems to have twisted his knee. We'll see," Farioli said, post-match.

The latest diagnosis is therefore a major setback for Sanusi, who has remained an important part of Farioli's plans despite entering the final year of his contract with Porto.

Sanusi faces Nigeria setback

The timing of the injury could also prove particularly frustrating for Sanusi, with Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign scheduled to begin next month.

Should the defender remain sidelined for the expected two-month period, he could miss the Super Eagles' upcoming qualifiers and be forced to watch from the sidelines as Nigeria begin their latest attempt to secure a place at the continental showpiece.

Sanusi's absence would also deprive Farioli of a player who had established himself as a regular starter at the beginning of the new campaign.

The former Santa Clara defender had featured in every minute of Porto's first four league matches before being forced off against Académico de Viseu.

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Porto maintain perfect start

Despite losing Sanusi early in the contest, Porto continued their impressive start to the Portuguese league season.

Andre Silva, Gabri Veiga and William Gomes were all on target as the Dragons secured a comfortable 3-0 victory, making it four wins from four matches.

The result leaves Porto at the top of the standings with 12 points, two ahead of Sporting CP.

For Sanusi, however, the focus now shifts to rehabilitation and recovery as he faces a lengthy spell away from competitive action.

The Super Eagles defender will hope to return ahead of schedule and regain full fitness before the crucial stages of both Porto's domestic campaign and Nigeria's international commitments.