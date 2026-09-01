Liberia: Kofa, Others Suffer Legal 'Head Butt'

There appears to be no light at the end of the legal tunnel for former House Speaker Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa and his co-defendants in the Capitol Building arson trial, after the Supreme Court of Liberia head butted them and denied another defense petition last week.

The ruling leaves the high-profile case to proceed in Criminal Court "A", where the defense is now pinning its hopes on what it calls "glaring deficiencies" in the prosecution's case.

A core part of the defense strategy is the lack of forensic evidence linking the accused to the scene.

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During testimony, a Liberia National Police investigator admitted under oath that authorities failed to conduct fingerprint analysis on two key items allegedly used to start the fire, specifically a chloral bottle and a matchbox found at the scene.

Defense lawyers argue that without direct physical links, the state cannot prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, which is the standard required for a criminal conviction.

While the lower court earlier ruled there was enough circumstantial evidence to establish a prima facie case and send the matter to trial, the defense maintains that the absence of forensic matching creates reasonable doubt that should lead to acquittal.

The defense has also raised constitutional issues regarding the handling of the jury.

Lawyers contend that Trial Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie acted unconstitutionally by removing a seated juror over alleged political affiliations and later seeking to disband the entire empaneled jury.

The trial is currently on hold as a result of that dispute."These actions violate the defendants' right to due process and a fair trial," a member of the defense team told reporters.

The defendants had sought a Writ of Prohibition from the High Court, asking it to prevent Judge Willie from continuing after he dissolved the original jury due to concerns that juror conduct had compromised the panel during evidence presentation.

However, the Supreme Court determined that there weren't enough legal grounds to issue such an extraordinary writ and affirmed Judge Willie's right to make the controversial decision regarding the jury.

The defense further argues that the charges are politically motivated.

The fire occurred in December 2024, immediately after a contentious and polarized campaign to remove Koffa as Speaker of the House.

According to the defense, the timing shows the arson allegations lack a legal basis and are intended to damage Koffa's faction and criminalize political disagreement. If proven, they say, it would dismantle the prosecution's narrative of criminal intent.

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Alongside former Speaker Koffa, the case implicates three sitting lawmakers, including Representative Dixon W. Seboe Representative Abu B. Kamara Representative Jacob C. Debee Jr.

The lawmakers face multiple counts, including arson, criminal mischief, attempted murder, conspiracy, and economic sabotage.

The charges stem from the December 2024 fire that gutted sections of the Capitol Building in Monrovia.

The blaze broke out hours after protests and a chaotic legislative session aimed at ousting Speaker Koffa. Police estimated property damage at US$8.6 million.

Legal observers say the trial will now hinge on whether the prosecution can overcome the forensic gaps and whether the court sustains the constitutional objections raised by the defense.

For now, Koffa and his co-defendants remain out on bail, but with the charges still standing. The next hearing date is expected to be announced by Criminal Court "A" in the coming weeks.