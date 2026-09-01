South Africa: Mapisa-Nqakula Trial - State 'Proves Millions Changed Hands, but Not the Quid Pro Quo'

In about a week, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will likely know her fate in her R4.55m corruption and money laundering trial, after her lawyers argued that the State's evidence was too weak to sustain the case against her.

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula believes the State's corruption and money laundering case against her is weak and should not continue, as it relies heavily on one witness whose evidence was contradicted, and on WhatsApp messages whose reliability cannot be confirmed.

On Monday, Mapisa-Nqakula's legal team asked the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria to discharge her under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, arguing that the State had failed to present enough evidence for her to be convicted.

At the heart of the application is businesswoman and SANDF contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, who the State alleges paid about R4.55-million in bribes to Mapisa-Nqakula while she was defence minister.

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The defence argues that even though the State has presented evidence about money allegedly changing hands, it has not shown what Mapisa-Nqakula was supposed to do in return.

"There is absolutely no evidence at all by Nombasa that she paid the money to the accused in order for the accused to do anything or not to do anything or something to benefit Nombasa or any other person," Siyabulela Mapoma SC argued.

During the course of the trial, Judge Mashudu Munzhelele appeared to be taken aback by Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu's admission that...