Nigeria: Fuel Subsidy Return Will Cripple Nigeria's Economy - Cleric

A Kaduna-based Islamic scholar and former Special Adviser to two former governors of Kaduna State, Sheikh Haliru Maraya, has warned that returning to the fuel subsidy regime could cripple Nigeria's economy and leave the government unable to meet other critical obligations.

Maraya, while reacting to calls by some politicians for the restoration of fuel subsidy ahead of the 2027 general elections, said the country could no longer afford the financial burden associated with the policy.

He urged Nigerians to be patient with the government over the removal of the subsidy, saying resources previously spent on subsidising petrol could be redirected to infrastructure and other development projects.

Maraya said available estimates showed that Nigeria consumes between 47 million and 64 million litres of petrol daily, while the total cost of a litre, including refining, transportation, insurance and customs charges, was about N1,218.

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He said restoring the subsidy would require the government to commit huge resources daily, which could otherwise be deployed to other critical sectors.

"If Nigeria takes on the cost of the subsidy as it did in the past, it would spend about N52.3 billion every day. That would amount to about N1.6 trillion every month and more than N19 trillion every year," he said.

The cleric questioned where the country would source such funds amid competing national needs, noting that Nigeria's 2026 budget stood at N68.3 trillion.

"At present, Nigeria's economy, to be honest, cannot afford to continue paying fuel subsidies as it did in the past. If the subsidy is brought back, the economy could collapse within a short time, and the government may be unable to do other important things," Maraya said.

He warned that restoring the subsidy without a sustainable financing plan could put further pressure on the economy, disrupt government operations and affect economic activities across the country.

"If the fuel subsidy is brought back, within a short period, economic activities could come to a standstill and government operations could also be affected," he said.

Maraya, however, called for the urgent rehabilitation of the country's existing refineries and the construction of new ones, saying increased domestic refining capacity would help address some of the challenges associated with petroleum products.

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"We hope Nigerians will continue to be patient until our four refineries are repaired. We also hope that new refineries will be built in the future so that some of the problems we are facing in the country can be solved," he said.

The Islamic scholar said Nigerians should remain patient with the removal of the subsidy, arguing that the funds saved could be channelled into projects that would improve the lives of citizens.

"We should be patient with the removal of the subsidy because the government was spending N52 billion every day on it. The money saved can be used to carry out other development projects for the country and its people," he said.

Maraya also cautioned politicians seeking elective offices in 2027 against making unrealistic campaign promises, urging presidential aspirants to be honest with Nigerians about the country's economic situation.

He said politicians should tell Nigerians what is achievable rather than making promises they could not fulfil simply to secure votes.

"Presidential candidates should always tell people the truth. They should not deceive Nigerians simply because they want to win votes. God does not like lies and deception," he said.