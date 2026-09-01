Somalia: Somaliland President Inspects Major Dialysis Expansion At Hargeisa Hospital

Hargeisa, Aug. 31 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as Cirro, visited the dialysis unit at Hargeisa Group Hospital on Monday to inspect 12 newly installed machines aimed at expanding treatment for kidney patients.

The president toured the upgraded unit, received a briefing from hospital officials and spoke directly with patients receiving dialysis about their health and the quality of care available to them.

"Today, I once again visited the dialysis unit at Hargeisa Group Hospital, where we have added 12 new machines to help patients suffering from kidney disease," Irro said in a statement.

"This step is part of my government's commitment to turn its promises into tangible achievements that improve the lives of citizens," he added.

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The government said the expansion followed concerns raised by kidney patients and formed part of Irro's pledge to improve dialysis services across Somaliland. The initiative includes efforts to ensure hospitals have the equipment, medicines and other essential supplies needed to care for patients who rely on regular dialysis.

Irro said additional dialysis machines expected to arrive soon would be distributed to hospitals in Borama and Burao. A new dialysis unit would also be established at Erigavo Hospital in the near future.

"Healthcare is a national responsibility," the president said. "We are determined to ensure that every citizen, wherever they live in the country, has access to quality and affordable healthcare."

The government said its health policy seeks not only to address immediate medical needs but also to build a sustainable healthcare system capable of serving current and future generations.

The addition of the machines is expected to increase the number of patients who can receive dialysis at Hargeisa Group Hospital and ease pressure on an essential service for people with kidney failure.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horndiplomat Desk)