Botswana: Farmers Advised to Plant Drought Resistant Crops

Samochima — Okavango farmers have been advised to plant drought-resistant crops such as millet, sorghum and beans ahead of an expected El Niño pattern during the 2026/27 rainy season, which runs from October to March.

Speaking at the annual Samochima harvest festival recently, Department of Crop Production officer in Okavango, Ms Kene Kebalepile, noted that El Niño typically brought below-normal rainfall and extreme temperatures, conditions that severely impacted yield for sensitive crops like maize.

Ms Kebalepile thus encouraged farmers to scale up their production of heat-tolerant staples, particularly millet, which thrived in local soil conditions despite extreme weather.

She highlighted persistent threats of agricultural pests and human-wildlife conflict in the region, with locusts and Quelea birds as primary threats.

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As such, she urged farmers to report suspected infestations immediately to the Department of Crop Production to contain outbreaks early.

She also emphasised that the department welcomed community input, particularly traditional pest-control methods that could be combined with modern techniques.

Regarding human-wildlife conflict, Ms Kebalepile underscored the need for coexistence and thus advised farmers to study wildlife behaviour to better safeguard their land, noting that many local species were legally protected under both national and international regulations. She further urged beneficiaries of agricultural initiatives, such as Temo Letlotlo, to remain proactive and productive to maximise the impact of government support.

BOPA