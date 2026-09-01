Nigeria: Kano Police Arrest 244 Suspects in August, Recover Guns, Drugs, Others

The Kano State Police Command said it arrested 244 suspects for various offences across the state in August.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing at the command headquarters in Bompai, Kano.

Bakori said those arrested included eight suspected kidnappers, 28 suspected armed robbers, seven suspected vehicle thieves, 19 suspected drug dealers, 117 suspected thugs and 65 others linked to various major offences.

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He said the arrests were made through intelligence-led operations, raids on criminal hideouts, 24-hour patrols, stop-and-search operations and collaboration with other security agencies and community stakeholders.

According to him, the operations also led to the recovery of 17,684 sachets and 614 wraps of illicit drugs.

The CP listed the recoveries to include 17,070 sachets and five cartons of Tramadol, 49 sachets, three cartons and 18 packs of Diazepam, 90 sachets of Pregabalin, 210 Exol tablets and 614 wraps of Indian hemp, among other suspected intoxicants.

Bakori further disclosed that three pistols and 65 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from suspected gun-running activities.

He said six motor vehicles, four tricycles and seven motorcycles were also recovered from criminal syndicates during the month.

The commissioner said the command's sustained operations had contributed to a reduction in major crimes and restored peace to several areas previously regarded as flash points in the Kano metropolis.

He identified Dala, Kofar Nassarawa, Sheka, Dorayi, Rimin Kebbe and Hotoro as areas where the command had recorded improved security.

Bakori, however, said the police were intensifying operations in Bachirawa, Gobirawa and Tudun Fulani to dismantle remaining networks of thugs.

He urged residents to continue providing credible information to the police, assuring them that the command would remain committed to protecting lives and property.

The CP also said the command had put security arrangements in place ahead of political campaigns and the 2027 general elections, warning politicians and their supporters against hate speech, violence and thuggery.