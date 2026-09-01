South Africa: Ramokgopa Sets Record Straight On Eskom Turnaround, Buying Board Time for Reforms

Eskom may be celebrating a solid set of financial results, but mounting arrear debt and structural liabilities reveal why full market reform remains a slow, delicate process.

The minister of electricity and energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is done being apologetic about the good work he and the Eskom ensemble have put in to turn the national power utility around.

In November 2025, during a keynote address in Johannesburg at an event organised by the Black Business Council and the Guma Group, he said:

"We must state it publicly that black professionals are driving the turnaround... We're exceptionally qualified, competent professionals, patriotic, who have taken the mission of resolving the most existential questions of the South African democracy. That's what we have achieved. We must stand on the rooftop. We are resolving this problem because we've got the means to resolve this problem. The colour of our skin should not define who we are. We are exceptionally confident, and that's why this Eskom story is incomplete; we are going to deliver more and more..."

For context How Eskom was turned around, told by those who steered it August 13, 2026 Now that those questions have been cleared up, beneath the tidy headline profit of R30.3-billion the power utility announced for the last financial year lies a series of structural liabilities, governance failures and criminal...