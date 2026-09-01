Tanzania Reduces the Cost of Surveying Plots to 130,000/ - a Plot From 400,000/

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has reduced the cost of planning and surveying a single plot in developed areas to 130,000/-, down from between 250,000/- and 400,000/-, in a move aimed at easing the financial burden on citizens.

Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Kaspar Mmuya, made the statement today, August 31, 2026, in Parliament in Dodoma while responding to a question from Mafinga Urban MP, Dickson Nathan Lutevele.

The legislator had sought to know when the government would introduce an affordable land surveying arrangement for residents of Isalavanu, Bumilayinga, Rungemba and Sao Hill wards.

Clarifying the matter, Mmuya said the cost of planning and surveying plots in developed areas was determined in accordance with the 2021 Land Regularisation Guidelines.

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"The current cost of planning and surveying a single plot is 130,000/-," he said.

However, the Deputy Minister said conventional land surveying that does not involve land regularisation is guided by the 2016 Plot Valuation Guidelines.

According to Mmuya, the cost of surveying under the conventional arrangement depends on several factors, including the distance to the area being surveyed, the size of the land, its distance from established control points, the number of equipment items required for the exercise and the cost of boundary markers, commonly known as beacons.

He said the government had continued to create an enabling environment for citizens to access land surveying and regularisation services at costs determined in accordance with official sector guidelines.

Mmuya urged citizens to take advantage of the opportunities provided under the guidelines to survey and regularise their land through lawful procedures in order to secure ownership rights and ensure safe and orderly land use.